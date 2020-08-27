METSTRADE and RAI Amsterdam have announced with great sadness that the Marine Equipment Trade Show, which was scheduled from 17-19 November at the RAI Amsterdam, has been cancelled.

For more than 32 years, METSTRADE has been providing a complete meeting place for the global marine industry. Due to the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, their mission cannot be accomplished successfully, and therefore they believe it is the right decision to cancel this year’s show.

METSTRADE 2021 will take place on 16-18 November 2021 in RAI Amsterdam.

RAI Amsterdam is ready to accommodate METSTRADE in a COVID-19-secure way, fully in line with all health and safety guidelines, and the RAI has worked tirelessly to adapt all its facilities and protocols to enable events to be held in a safe, responsible and hospitable manner. However, given the uncertain worldwide situation, the venue believes that they cannot guarantee the high-quality show in 2020, with all of the valuable face-to-face meetings with visitors which is expected from METSTRADE.

Niels Klarenbeek, Director Maritime - METSTRADE, is naturally disappointed, but also optimistic. "We have worked towards a safe and successful METSTRADE with great dedication. The cancellation of the METSTRADE 2020 show has been a tough blow for my team and me, but listening to the multiple voices in the industry including the Exhibition Committee, ICOMIA, partners and the stakeholders, this is the only right decision we could make. Our team is working together with our partners on different virtual ways to connect the leisure marine industry in these tough times,” he commented.

ICOMIA members support the decision to cancel this year’s show and understand the current challenges. “It has been an extremely tough decision and the COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on the industry. ICOMIA endorses the decision of RAI Amsterdam and will cooperate with the METSTRADE team to be the homeport of the industry as soon as possible,” commented Sara Anghel, ICOMIA’s president.

Bas Dalm, Executive Vice President Exhibition & Sales RAI Amsterdam is saddened by the decision to cancel the METSTRADE show, but believes this is the right decision. “RAI Amsterdam has been hit hard by the current global crisis. We have remained hopeful about the continuation of METSTRADE until the very end, but the global situation has not improved significantly. Although this decision hurts the entire leisure marine industry, it is the only right decision at this given moment,” he commented.

The Superyacht Group’s own plans for The Superyacht Forum have been disrupted by this postponement, but we are committed, and already working on, a unique and innovative plan to deliver The Superyacht Forum to the industry in 2020. Details will be announced next week.

