The 10th edition of the Yachting Aftersales and Refit Experience (YARE) will take place this week, 26th - 27th November. The Superyacht Group will, once again, resume its role as the International Media Partner, delivering The Superyacht Forum Live - Captains Edition with a programme of keynote addresses, panels and workshops spread across both days of the event.

This year’s edition will be entirely virtual, adapting as we have to the stringent restrictions on gatherings still imposed across Europe due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the digital format will not impinge upon the forum’s established track record for bringing together the industry’s key stakeholders to debate and discuss the industry’s most pertinent operational topics.

The event will begin with a traditional state of the market address from The Superyacht Group’s chairman, Martin H. Redmayne, with a particular focus on the market’s trajectory after an unprecedented year of disruption and turbulence.

This will be followed by the panel session, ‘Managing the Owners’ Expectations’ (26th November 11am), evaluating the efficacy and optimisation of both new-build and refit projects to the benefit of clients. The panel will comprise a broad spectrum of industry expertise, including Vincenzo Poerio Chairman of YARE and CEO of Tankoa Yachts; Richard Skinner, manager of M/Y Nirvana; Nigel Beatty, Chairman, APSA (The Asia-Pacific Superyacht Association) and Federico Rossi, chief operating officer of Rossinavi Shipyard in Viareggio.

‘The Life Cycle of Paint’ (26th November, 2pm) will present an honest appraisal of the coatings sector, including topics such as warranty, alternative technologies and application. Moderated by established industry compere, Ken Hickling, the workshop will also incorporate contributions from leading stakeholders, Boero and Jotun.

At 3pm the workshop ‘Preparing for the Legal and Fiscal Landscape in 2021’ will be broadcast. With a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, shifting the way fiscal legislation is applied to yachts in Europe, in addition to the imminent spectre of Brexit, clarity on this most complex of subjects will be delivered by panellists: Ezio Vannucci, fiscal consultant to Confindustria Nautica; Miguel Angel Serra, legal and fiscal consultant to the Spanish Boating Industry Association, Thierry Voisin, fiscal consultant and Chairman of ECPY (European Committee for Professional Yachting).

The second day will begin with a workshop entitled, ‘The Digital Threat - Cyber Security’. With a major regulatory shift set to come into force in January, Lorenzo Pollicardo (Technical Director at SYBAss), Matthew Roberts (Riela Group), and Iannis Maroulis (ABS) will outline what this means for superyachts in practical terms.

Martin Redmayne will return as moderator at 2pm to lead one of the most topical sessions of the week - ‘Superyachts - How green can we be?’ Sustainability, the green economy, and eco-awareness will all be up for discussion alongside Robert Van Tol (Water Revolution Foundation), Julien Mélot (entrepreneur, naval architect and engineer specialised in sustainable maritime projects) and Jesper Steenbuch (Exilator).

At 3pm, a heavyweight panel will conclude the event’s workshop schedule by discussing ‘Refit - The Value of a Good Plan’. Alberto Perrone Da Zara of Lürssen, Fortunato Di Marco of Lusben, Tanguy Ducros of Monaco Marine Group, and Captain Malcolm Jacotine will draw on their considerable experience to demonstrate how prudent planning and long-term scheduling of maintenance and repair can significantly reduce time out of the water and optimise the time-budget-quality formula that any client seeks from a refit.

Captains, managers and all interested parties can download the YARE NAVIGO App on Google Play to take part in this year’s event.

There are two delegate packages available:

The free package allows delegates to access 10 minutes of each virtual session of The Superyacht Captains’ Forum, as well as the Passerelle Pitch and the Rina Awards.

The premium package includes unlimited access to the entire programme, and the option to schedule B2C virtual meetings with captains.

Captains interested in participating can secure a free pass by contacting Project Manager, Elena Fontana

