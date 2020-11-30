METSTRADE Connect, the innovative new virtual event taking place in lieu of METSTRADE this year, will open its digital doors to participants on 10th December. The one-day event combines a busy content programme with a unique networking proposition.

The ‘Connect’ element is an opportunity for attendees to register for a day of virtual meetings and discussions, with the option to link up with other attendees, or utilise METSTRADE’s innovative algorithm, which connects participants based on various metrics, such as sector or job role. The platform will be open from 10:00 – 17:30 CET and those interested in attending can register now, with the fee now waived, meaning it is free to participate.

Alongside this virtual meeting element is a series of seminars and discussions running throughout the day. As part of its longstanding partnership with METSTRADE, and as part of The Superyacht Forum Live’s virtual programme of events, The Superyacht Group’s Chairman, Martin Redmayne will be delivering the ‘superyacht track’ of Tech Talks, staged throughout the day.

These three panel discussions will welcome some of the most innovative thinkers in yachting to join Redmayne to focus on three overarching sectors of the industry: The Bridge; The Engine Room; and The Shipyard.

The Bridge (12:30 – 13:15): Understanding the Cyber Threat – On Board and On Land

With an ever increasing demand for digital comms during the past few years, accelerated by the pandemic, are companies and yachts really aware of the real threats that are out there, even via a simple mobile phone. This session will discuss the issues and how to plan and mitigate the risk, with Redmayne joined by cyber experts Mike Blake of Palladium Technologies, and Dr Paul Hunton, Director and Senior Technical Consultant at Maritime Cyber Solutions.

The Engine Room (13:30 – 14:15): The Clean Engine Room – Efficiency and the Environment



There is always a question of how much power is needed to actually run a yacht, not just to push it along, but to operate all of the systems, even while in port. This session will explore how we can focus on the requirements and calculations to reduce the need for too much power, that sometimes goes to waste or operates inefficiently, with Redmayne joined by Tobias Kohl, Senior Manager at Application Engineering Yacht, MTU Rolls Royce; Dr Peter Riegger, Vice President at Power LAB, MTU Rolls Royce; Ivo Veldhuis, Technical Manager of Mayfair Marine; and Jan-Willem Vissers, Director Marine Commercial Europe at Volvo Penta.

The Shipyard: (14:30 – 15:15): The Sustainable Shipyard – Reducing & Reusing



There is a huge interest in sustainability and environmental impact within the Superyacht space, with the language being mainly focused on building greener yachts and reducing their impact on the planet. This session will discuss the manufacturing process and the supply chain, to explore how we can reduce our footprint, impact, time, waste and energy requirements in the whole process of building the fleet, with Redmayne joined by Rene Bremer, Global Account Manager Superyacht at AkzoNobel; Bram Jongepier Senior design specialist at Feadship’s De Voogt Naval Architects; and Robert van Tol, Executive Director at Water Revolution Foundation.

Each Tech Talk will comprise 30 minutes of discussion followed by a 15-minute ‘After Talk’ that is restricted to a limited number of participants. Registrations are on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

Commenting on this year’s event, and the ongoing partnership with METSTRADE, Redmayne said: “While the virtual landscape is a good short-term solution, we fully expect to be back next year in the wonderful city of Amsterdam and with all our friends and colleagues at the physical METSTRADE 2021 and The Superyacht Forum Live; we cannot replace the value of physical relationships!”

Again, METSTRADE Connect is now open for registrations and the booking of event slots and scheduling of meetings. Click here to sign up. To stay up to date with The Superyacht Forum Live programme, click here.

