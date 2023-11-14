The benefits of Boero Boero LifeCycle enhances the customer experience in painting solutions, while reducing total environmental impact…

What is the service and how does it work?

Through this project, Boero YachtCoatings, as a unique and preferred supplier, provides a comprehensive range of customised painting solutions and services that are designed to meet the most complex requirements of the industry, offering a continuity of support and solutions to our fleet from the initial application onwards.

Our global network of international distributors and professionals is ready to deliver excellent technical service and ensure high product quality. With our commitment to excellence, we guarantee optimal performance throughout the entire lifecycle of the paint system.

What are the benefits of the service and how does it solve a problem or meet a need?

Boero’s excellent technical sales support in the main business hubs around the world ensures that customers receive the guidance they need to achieve the best possible results.

With our carefully developed paint system, users can enjoy sustainable benefits such as the ability to repaint without removing the previous application, as it maintains its quality and good adhesion throughout the entire lifecycle, significantly reducing maintenance times in the shipyard. Additionally, using the right amount of our antifoulings and performing a correct application, the dry-dock interval can extend up to three years, reducing maintenance costs for superyachts over time.

Choosing Boero as the main partner is also synonymous with sustainability in terms of respect for the oceans. After a Life Cycle Assessment study performed by Water Revolution Foundation, two of our antifoulings have been recognised as sustainable solutions, with approximately 20 per cent reduction of an environmental impact compared to typical product performance.

After this Life Cycle Assessment study performed by Water Revolution Foundation (a Dutch-based public benefit organisation, on a mission to reduce environmental impact of yachting and preserve the world’s precious oceans), two Boero antifoulings products – Magellan 630 Extra & Giraglia 633 Extra ­– have a 20 per cent improvement of environmental impact compared to Boero’s previous standard products.

Who is the target audience for the service and how will it appeal to them? How does the service differ from similar services on the market? How does it enhance the user experience?

This project is aimed at all decision-makers in the industry, such as owners, shipyards, captains, crew, management companies, representatives, naval architects, designers, etc. For all our stakeholders, Boero Lifecycle aims to reduce the burden of finding a reliable supplier of products and services by providing accessible support wherever they are.

We understand the challenges that come when you need to find a reliable supplier quickly – that’s why Boero LifeCycle provides customers with a direct point of contact for support and assistance globally with a dedicated maintenance team following this project to cover all the requests from the market. This approach aims to give customers confidence and trust in the quality of our products and services, making the painting process as easy as possible for them.

Thanks to the BYC Academy, we offer a series of courses tailored to each reality, aimed at improving the management and application of our products and enabling our customers to have autonomy and empowerment in decision-making regarding yacht maintenance.

How is customer support provided and what are the available channels for communication?

Ignazio Casarin, Boero’s refit and repair manager who is in charge of this project, has a long background in the chemical industry, working in the field of colours, pigments and paints for more than 20 years. Thanks to his experience in the superyacht sector, he guides and coordinates the entire team to achieve proper project management of all the services offered.

“Dry docking keeps a yacht running efficiently, while a refit can radically transform the look of a yacht. Boero Yachtcoatings offers to be a functional partner for owners, shipyards and applicators, providing quality products, best technical knowledge and prompt service, which are fundamental for this crucial moment of the life of the yacht.”

Ignazio Casarin, Boero Yachtcoatings’ refit and repair manager

For a correct division of support provided to our customers, the market is being approached in categories for greater penetration and specialisation of the functions that will meet the needs of our main stakeholders.

Boero YachtCoatings will be exhibiting at METSTRADE 2023 at booth 11.603 - Hall 11, Superyacht Pavilion, with its latest innovations in products, services and sustainable solutions.

