Boero YachtCoatings awarded WRF Sustainability Certificate for two antifouling products Boero Yachtcoatings showcases its two antifoulings verified as sustainable solutions by Water Revolution Foundation at The Monaco Yacht Show…

Boero YachtCoatings, in alignment with the sustainable growth process undertaken by Gruppo Boero, is showcasing its products at The Monaco Yacht Show, the results of a collaboration that began two years ago.



This partnership, driven by a shared mission to ensure a greener and respectful future for the yachting industry, has taken a significant step towards sustainability. The verified antifoulings – Magellan 630 EXTRAand Giraglia 633 EXTRA – have been recognised as two of the most respected antifouling solutions in the market, with approximately 20 per cent reduction of an environmental impact compared to standard yacht antifouling products. They combine superior performance and protection with a lower environmental footprint, whether you prefer a hydrophilic matrix self-polishing system or self-polishing copolymer (SPC).



The Italian company will showcase these technologies and the company commitment to making a Positive Impact at a dedicated booth (No. SH1) in the Sustainability Hub Pavilion at the Monaco Yacht Show 2023.



One of these two solutions is Magellan 630 EXTRA, a top-quality self-polishing and brightly coloured antifouling developed using the innovative SPC technology. It acts effectively in both freshwater and saltwater environments, providing maximum protection against aggressive fouling with a special combination of biocides that keep the hull clean when anchored and during the sailing period. During navigation the paint film becomes smoother, reducing surface drag and friction, increasing fuel savings and lowering CO2 emissions. Magellan 630 EXTRA contains active substances according to the BPR Regulation (EU regulation nr. 528/2012). It offers superior antifouling performance depending on the thickness of the application, ensuring optimal protection for up to 36 months.



The other is Giraglia 633 EXTRA, a high-quality self-polishing antifouling with a hydrophilic matrix for professionals. Its high copper compound content ensures excellent anti-fouling power and a naturally smooth hull under any operational conditions, reducing surface drag, increasing fuel savings and lowering CO2 emissions. This product is effective in warm and temperate seas as well as mixed waters, performing well even in aggressive seas. All its active substances are compliant with the BPR regulation. With dry docking intervals of up to three years, Giraglia 633 EXTRA offers long-lasting protection for yachts, minimising maintenance costs.



To learn more about these results and Boero YachtCoatings, please visit the brand main boat show stand AL36 in the Albert 1ER Pavilion. The company will be promoting its full range of superyacht products, providing excellent technical sales support, and introducing a dedicated maintenance team following Boero Lifecycle: a range of customised painting solutions and services designed to meet even the most complex requirements of the industry.

