Boero Group to host sustainability strategy 2030 Boero Group provides digital login to join the networking event on sustainable innovation issues for the superyacht supply chain at Expo Dubai…

Gruppo Boero, Premium Partner of the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, is organising the conference: "The blue and green horizon for the superyacht ecosystem - The 2030 sustainability strategy", which will be held on 11 March at 2.30 p.m. The week itself will be dedicated to the Liguria Region, at the Italian Pavilion at Expo Dubai. Boero Group also invites the industry to join remotely, please see the following links, which will be live from the time of the event; both on YouTube and Facebook.

The round table will discuss the overarching theme of how the superyacht supply chain is working to reduce the impact of its activities and products on the environment. Bringing together various stakeholders will help the sector to define its place in a sustainable future. The coatings sector is at the heart of the superyacht industry, and its complicated supply chain is at the forefront of sustainability discussions. The conference will look at these issues and beyond, as the industry looks ahead to 2030. the conference will also be an open forum for debate and discussion across the issues raised.

As part of the event Riccardo Carpanese, group marketing director of Boero Group will be joined by Marijana Radovic, founder, together with Marco Bonelli, of the Milan-based architecture studio Designer m2atelier. As a leader in highly innovative and multidisciplinary design, Designer m2atelier will showcase its experimental approach to sourcing materials. Andrea Razeto, deputy chairman of Confindustria Nautica (the Italian Boating Industry Association), will take the stage to discuss the importance of ‘creating a system’ via promoting exchanges between companies, institutions, associations and the financial sector. Joining digitally, Francesca Clapcich, Olympic sailing champion, as well Giovanni Soldini, from the Boero Group’s yachting division, who will discuss the collaboration as technical sponsor of the trimaran Maserati Multi 70, sailed by Soldini and his crew.

The meeting, which will be moderated by Martin Redmayne, Chairman & Editor in Chief of The Superyacht Group, stems from the Boero Group's desire to network in order to discuss more sustainable solutions at the supply chain level: "This conference is the first important international event, conceived on a stage like Expo Dubai, and it will be followed by others in the future so that all stakeholders in the sector can team up and participate in an ecosystem where they can propose innovation," comments Riccardo Carpanese.

The Italian Pavilion is the perfect venue for the meeting, a space built with the contribution of Boero Group, which has painted, between interior and exterior, more than 13,000 square meters, including the experimental use of "neomaterials", raw materials and pigments based on spirulina algae. The below video from Boero Group showcases its part in the construction of the Italian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo.



Profile links

Boero YachtCoatings

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.