The Bayesian disaster An unprecedented and tragic superyacht event…

Having read all the news coverage, watched the local video content and observed all the comments and interviews from witnesses, experts, crew and captain, there is nothing more to say on the matter. With the tragic loss of six lives, a dramatic sinking of a pedigree superyacht in apparent storm conditions, and various comments about what could have gone wrong, we should await the full investigation and the publishing of the MAIB report.

All we should do at this stage is wish the friends and families of the victims our full heartfelt condolences and support, let the captain and crew come to terms with what has happened on their watch and hope the outcome of the findings prevent any further incidents of this nature or impact.

In my 36 years of being in this incredible industry, this disaster is by far the most dramatic and disastrous, losing the life of owners and guests is unprecedented and will cast a dark shadow over our market. The global news coverage has put superyachting firmly on everyone’s radar for the wrong reasons again. We need to work together to ensure that our current clients, potential clients and all those guests who will embark on their charters or yachting journeys in the future are not only super safe, but also feel confident that the crew, the equipment, the hull, the integrity and all of the regulatory frameworks are applied completely.

We have over the years created safety standards that all industry stakeholders have debated, adopted and implemented, to ensure that any yacht that sails under a quality Flag of registration, with a significant Class society notation and with a professional crew, will be safe at sea for the guest and crew alike. What ever happened on the S/Y Bayesian will be analysed, scrutinised and investigated so insurers, regulators, designers and builders, not to mention the captains, managers and crew will never let this happen again.

Over the past few months we have witnessed, fires, collisions, sinkings, groundings and now this, the pinnacle of maritime incidents, a superyacht disaster with significant loss of life. Over the coming weeks, months, even years this disaster will be debated and discussed on deck, in bars and on the dockside and everyone will have an opinion or idea of what could have happened. However, our mission is not to speculate, to drive clicks through repetitious reporting or sensationalise a tragic incident. But to ensure that when the facts are available and the situation has calmed down, we report accurately and intelligently on what the authorities and investigators can release.

At this stage in the proceedings, our thoughts are with the captain and his crew who will be traumatised by the situation, the families who have lost loved ones and the managers at Camper & Nicholsons who are doing everything they can to deal with this major disaster with integrity and professionalism.

RIP to the six souls lost off Sicily.

