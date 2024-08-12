Atina sinks in Sardinia The 47-metre Sanlorenzo was engulfed in a blaze that reportedly started in the tender garage…

Image Credit: Vigili del Fuoco

An environmental alert has been declared in the Gulf of Olbia after the 47-metre Sanlorenzo yacht Atina caught fire on the evening of 10 August 2024. The yacht was engulfed in flames around 500 metres from Saline Beach, resulting in a speedy response from local authorities.

The fire, which reportedly started in the tender garage, quickly spread despite efforts by the Coast Guard and the Olbia Fire Department. All guests and crew evacuated safely, with no injuries reported. Despite the intervention of a port tugboat, the yacht sustained extensive damage and eventually sank in.

Gianluca D’Agostino, maritime director for northern Sardinia, addressed the potential environmental impact to local media, noting that comprehensive monitoring is underway to prevent fuel spillage from the yacht’s 50,000 litres of fuel and hydrocarbons.

Local news outlets L'Unione Sarda and La Nuova Sardegna have reported on the situation as a serious environmental concern.

Currently, no leaks have been detected and access to the area is restricted for clean-up and monitoring operations.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, but no official conclusions have been made public yet.

This incident is part of a growing list of yacht fires in recent months and has also raised concerns with the wider public about the environmental risks posed by large vessels like the Sanlorenzo 47Steel.

The fire has sparked public debate about the environmental impact of luxury yachts, with some questioning who will bear the cost of the ecological damage, and expressing sympathy for the affected marine environment. Others have also noted the frequency of such incidents.

In light of the growing list of incidents, yacht owners and operators are advised to review safety measures. SuperyachtNews will update this story as more information becomes available.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.