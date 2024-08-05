Lady Eleganza collides with ferry in Pašman Channel The 50-metre yacht collided with a ferry in Croatia, and initial reports suggest the yacht's captain was absent during the incident…

Lady Eleganza, a 50-metre purpose-built charter vessel, collided with a ferry in the Pašman Channel, between Biograd na Moru and the island of Pašman, Croatia, on Friday, 2 August. Although there were no injuries, the Zadar Port Authority has alleged that the yacht was without a captain at the time of the collision.

The incident occurred at around 22:15 near the islet of Sveta Katarina. Lady Eleganza crashed into the ferry, causing damage to both vessels.

Upon arrival, a Port Authority inspection revealed substantial damage to the yacht’s hull above the waterline, leading authorities to issue a sailing ban for the yacht until repairs are completed. The ferry, which was en route from Biograd to Tkon (the island of Pašman), sustained damage to its railing and some deck equipment.

Passengers waiting for the ferry were questioned by police, suggesting there might be further details or discrepancies about the collision that are not yet public.

According to witness reports, the yacht is currently docked in Biograd with noticeable tilting and damage to the bow. Notably, both vessels were reportedly visible on radar, raising further questions about navigation, monitoring systems and the competency of the senior crew on board.

One eyewitness claimed that the ferry was at fault for failing to yield to the yacht, while another blamed the yacht for not yielding to the ferry. However, in maritime navigation, ferries do not automatically have the right of way over all other vessels according to international rules, such as the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs).

Instead, the right-of-way depends on the specific situation, such as crossing or overtaking scenarios. While local regulations in certain areas may grant operational precedence to ferries, the responsibility for a collision between a yacht and a ferry would be assessed based on the actions of both vessels and their adherence to maritime rules. So, it is not necessarily accurate to assume that the Lady Eleganza crew were solely responsible due to a presumed right-of-way for the ferry.

According to the Croatian Ministry of the Sea, Transport, and Infrastructure, there was no sea pollution. SuperyachtNews will update this article with more details as investigations continue.

The Zadar Port Authority did not immediately respond to requests for further comments.

