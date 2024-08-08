 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - Steve Jobs’ yacht collides with Lady Moura

By SuperyachtNews

Steve Jobs’ yacht collides with Lady Moura

Two iconic yachts collided while anchored, raising serious questions about crew competency and operational standards…

Image Credit: @RicardoBSalinas/ X

An eyebrow-raising incident occurred off the coast of Naples, Italy, on 22 July 2024, involving a collision between Venus, owned by the widow of Steve Jobs, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Lady Moura, owned by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego. Footage from the crash, posted yesterday (7 August), has since sparked considerable debate online.

The video, shared by Pliego on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the 78-metre Feadship drifting towards Pliego’s yacht before making contact with the 105-metre Blohm+Voss yacht, despite cries from the crew. Both vessels were anchored in the bay at the time.

“You won’t believe this, but our yacht was hit while we were in Naples,” said Pliego in a tweet.

“Steve Jobs’ yacht, founder of Apple (now owned by his wife Laurene), hit us while we were anchored off Naples. I’d like to know what the captain and crew were doing that they didn’t see a yacht the size of mine in front of them.”

Pliego added that the collision ultimately resulted in nothing more than a scratch; however, it will need substantial funds to repair it. The billionaire then jokingly suggested to his followers to “go and buy Apple products to help them pay.”

A spokesperson has since noted that the crash was due to a change in wind. However, the competency of the crew has come under fire, with many questioning how this incident was possible in the first place.

“The crew on the yacht Venus were twiddling their thumbs; there’s no way they couldn’t see the Lady Moura,” says Fabian Alonso (@fabianla69) on X.

“It’s incredible that no crew member came out to place a fender anywhere; it seems like a ship adrift,” adds cafas (@cafascafas).

Despite the incident, the yachts have since cruised elsewhere, with Lady Moura now in Mykonos, Greece, and Venus sailing in the Ligurian Sea.

“Here is the video, so you can see that there is no shortage of idiots in the world and understand how important it is to have a responsible and attentive captain in command,” adds Pliego. “There’s no other way, we’re going to continue enjoying our holidays.”

 

VENUS
FEADSHIP 2012 2012 Delivered
78.20m 11.80m 3.00m 1876
Philippe Starck
Philippe Starck
De Voogt Naval Architects

Join the discussion

Steve Jobs’ yacht collides with Lady Moura

36034

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for Lady Eleganza collides with ferry in Pašman Channel

Lady Eleganza collides with ferry in Pašman Channel

The 50-metre yacht collided with a ferry in Croatia, and initial reports suggest the yacht's captain was absent during the incident

Fleet

Image for Beyond the basics

Beyond the basics

Is the quality of crew training keeping pace in an ever-evolving technological landscape?

Crew

Image for Several yachts destroyed in Greek marina fire

Several yachts destroyed in Greek marina fire

One firefighter has been hospitalised following a blaze that sank three vessels and damaged more in Marina Zeas

Fleet

Image for It can be lonely up there ... Being a superyacht captain

It can be lonely up there ... Being a superyacht captain

PYA CEO Christophe Bourillon looks at the role of the captain, from navigating challenges to enhancing excellence.

Opinion

Image for US Coast Guard rescues Black Pearl I

US Coast Guard rescues Black Pearl I

First responders came to the rescue of the 47-metre motoryacht as it began to sink in the middle of the Pacific Ocean

Fleet

Image for VIRSEC launches battery fire awareness course

VIRSEC launches battery fire awareness course

As lithium-ion batteries become prevalent, mitigating risks through informed crew training, like the VIRSEC ABS-approved course, is crucial

Crew

Related news

Lady Eleganza collides with ferry in Pašman Channel

3 days ago

Beyond the basics

3 days ago

Several yachts destroyed in Greek marina fire

6 days ago

It can be lonely up there ... Being a superyacht captain

6 days ago

US Coast Guard rescues Black Pearl I

2 weeks ago

VIRSEC launches battery fire awareness course

4 weeks ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

Receive unrivalled market intelligence, weekly headlines and the most relevant and insightful journalism directly to your inbox.

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on