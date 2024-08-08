Steve Jobs’ yacht collides with Lady Moura Two iconic yachts collided while anchored, raising serious questions about crew competency and operational standards…

Image Credit: @RicardoBSalinas/ X

An eyebrow-raising incident occurred off the coast of Naples, Italy, on 22 July 2024, involving a collision between Venus, owned by the widow of Steve Jobs, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Lady Moura, owned by Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego. Footage from the crash, posted yesterday (7 August), has since sparked considerable debate online.

The video, shared by Pliego on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the 78-metre Feadship drifting towards Pliego’s yacht before making contact with the 105-metre Blohm+Voss yacht, despite cries from the crew. Both vessels were anchored in the bay at the time.

“You won’t believe this, but our yacht was hit while we were in Naples,” said Pliego in a tweet.

“Steve Jobs’ yacht, founder of Apple (now owned by his wife Laurene), hit us while we were anchored off Naples. I’d like to know what the captain and crew were doing that they didn’t see a yacht the size of mine in front of them.”

Pliego added that the collision ultimately resulted in nothing more than a scratch; however, it will need substantial funds to repair it. The billionaire then jokingly suggested to his followers to “go and buy Apple products to help them pay.”

A spokesperson has since noted that the crash was due to a change in wind. However, the competency of the crew has come under fire, with many questioning how this incident was possible in the first place.

“The crew on the yacht Venus were twiddling their thumbs; there’s no way they couldn’t see the Lady Moura,” says Fabian Alonso (@fabianla69) on X.

“It’s incredible that no crew member came out to place a fender anywhere; it seems like a ship adrift,” adds cafas (@cafascafas).

Despite the incident, the yachts have since cruised elsewhere, with Lady Moura now in Mykonos, Greece, and Venus sailing in the Ligurian Sea.

“Here is the video, so you can see that there is no shortage of idiots in the world and understand how important it is to have a responsible and attentive captain in command,” adds Pliego. “There’s no other way, we’re going to continue enjoying our holidays.”

No me lo van a creer pero nos chocaron el yate mientras estábamos en Nápoles.



Les cuento ☕️… el yate de Steve Jobs fundador de Apple (ahora de su esposa Laurene), nos pegó mientras estábamos anclados frente a Nápoles. Yo quisiera saber que andaba haciendo el capitán y la… pic.twitter.com/R1XVzZFGkD — Don Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) August 7, 2024

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.