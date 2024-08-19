Tornado sinks yacht, leaving six missing and one dead Fifteen people have been rescued after a tornado sank 56-metre sailing yacht Bayesian off the coast of Palermo, with searches underway for the remaining victims…

A devastating tornado struck the coast of Palermo early this morning (19 August), causing the sinking of the 56-metre sailing yacht Bayesian, with 22 people on board. The incident occurred around 05:00 local time near Porticello, a small seaside town in the Palermo province in Sicily.

According to local news outlets, rescue efforts are currently ongoing, with Italian authorities confirming that 15 people have been saved by coastguard patrol boats and firefighters. However, six individuals remain unaccounted for, and the body of one victim believed to be a man has already been recovered near the wreckage.

Built by Perini Navi in 2008 and refitted in 2020, Bayesian could accommodate up to 11 guests and 10 crew members and had the second-tallest mast in the world. Witnesses reported that the yacht was at anchor when the tornado hit. The storm’s force is believed to have snapped the vessel’s large sail mast, causing it to lose stability and capsize. Another nearby vessel attempted to assist, but Bayesian had already succumbed to the violent weather.

#Palermo, naufragio imbarcazione a Porticello: recuperato dai #sommozzatori dei #vigilidelfuoco il corpo senza vita di un uomo, all’esterno del relitto. Proseguono le operazioni di ricerca con il coordinamento in mare della @guardiacostiera [#19agosto 11:30] pic.twitter.com/Y2m9o5ohCe — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) August 19, 2024

Firefighters’ divers have already descended to the wreck, which lies at a depth of around 49 metres, about half a mile from the Sicilian coast.

The British-flagged Bayesian had guests and crew of various nationalities on board, including British citizens, a New Zealander, a Sri Lankan, an Anglo-French individual and an Irishman.

Among those rescued was a one-year-old child, who has since been transported to the Children’s Hospital of Palermo. Other survivors are being treated at local hospitals, including a mother and her young daughter, who are receiving care at the same children’s hospital.

Search operations are intensifying as divers and coastguard teams comb through the wreckage and surrounding waters. Helicopters have also been deployed to aid in the search from above. The remaining missing individuals include the yacht’s cook, four British nationals, a Canadian and an American.

#Palermo, naufragio imbarcazione davanti alla costa di Porticello, 15 persone salvate, 7 segnalate come disperse: dall’alba #sommozzatori dei #vigilidelfuoco impegnati nelle ricerche. Relitto individuato a 50 metri di profondità, in arrivo sommozzatori speleo [#19agosto 10:00] pic.twitter.com/IJGP2aRRWB — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) August 19, 2024

The coastguard will continue to interview survivors as the search for the remaining missing passengers presses on. The investigation into the tragedy is being led by the local Port Authority, with the captain of Bayesian expected to be questioned in the coming hours.

This is a breaking news story, and SuperyachtNews will continue to update as more information becomes available.

