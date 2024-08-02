 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - Several yachts destroyed in Greek marina fire

By SuperyachtNews

Several yachts destroyed in Greek marina fire

One firefighter has been hospitalised following a blaze that sank three vessels and damaged more in Marina Zeas…

Image Credit: Hellenic Coast Guard

An inferno broke out at Marina Zeas yesterday evening (Thursday, 1st August) involving several yachts and a commercial tourist vessel, prompting a large-scale emergency response. The Fifth Port Department of Zea at the Central Port Authority of Piraeus was alerted to the incident and immediately dispatched officers from the Hellenic Coast Guard to the scene.

The blaze ignited on a Maltese-flagged vessel moored at the stern. The fire then quickly spread to three adjacent vessels—two also registered under the Maltese flag and one under the British flag—despite initial attempts by the marina staff to contain it.

The fire service mobilised an immediate response, with 26 firefighters on-site utilising ten vehicles, supported by a firefighting vessel and four tugboats. The Coast Guard said the fire was particularly challenging to control due to the proximity of the vessels and the intensity of the flames.

Three Coast Guard patrol boats were also deployed to facilitate the evacuation of eleven individuals trapped in the dock. These people, unable to return to the marina due to thick smoke and heat, were safely rescued and transported to a secure area within the harbour.

According to the Coast Guard, the British-flagged yacht managed to manoeuvre away from the scene, although it sustained substantial damage to its stern. Unfortunately, the other three other vessels were heavily damaged and eventually sank at their berths.

In response to the fire and potential environmental hazards, the Port Authority deployed a floating anti-pollution barrier to mitigate the risk of further marine pollution from fuel and debris. The area around Marina Zeas was cordoned off to facilitate the emergency response and protect public safety.

During the firefighting efforts, one firefighter suffered from respiratory problems and fainted. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment and is expected to recover fully.

The fire was completely extinguished by the early hours of this morning (Friday 2nd August), with no further injuries reported.

The Fifth Port Department of Zea Marina of the Central Port Authority of Piraeus has subsequently launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, as the incident raises significant concerns regarding safety protocols and preventive measures at the marina.

Join the discussion

Several yachts destroyed in Greek marina fire

36021

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for Ethos begins to sink near Kefalonia

Ethos begins to sink near Kefalonia

This is the third instance in the same week of yachts of a similar size either grounding or beginning to sink due to water ingress

Fleet

Image for LoveBug grounded off the US East Coast

LoveBug grounded off the US East Coast

The 37-metre Sanlorenzo has run aground after taking on a substantial amount of water on board

Fleet

Image for US Coast Guard rescues Black Pearl I

US Coast Guard rescues Black Pearl I

First responders came to the rescue of the 47-metre motoryacht as it began to sink in the middle of the Pacific Ocean

Fleet

Image for VIRSEC launches battery fire awareness course

VIRSEC launches battery fire awareness course

As lithium-ion batteries become prevalent, mitigating risks through informed crew training, like the VIRSEC ABS-approved course, is crucial

Crew

Image for Charter guest denies wrongdoing

Charter guest denies wrongdoing

A businessman who chartered Persefoni I has denied any involvement in an incident that allegedly caused a severe wildfire in Greece

Crew

Image for Crew arrested on arson charges in Greece

Crew arrested on arson charges in Greece

A superyacht crew will appear in a Greek court on arson charges after allegedly causing a wildfire on the island of Hydra

Fleet

Related news

Ethos begins to sink near Kefalonia

2 days ago

LoveBug grounded off the US East Coast

4 days ago

US Coast Guard rescues Black Pearl I

1 week ago

VIRSEC launches battery fire awareness course

3 weeks ago

Charter guest denies wrongdoing

1 month ago

Crew arrested on arson charges in Greece

1 month ago

Fire in Phuket

2 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

Receive unrivalled market intelligence, weekly headlines and the most relevant and insightful journalism directly to your inbox.

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on