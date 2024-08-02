Several yachts destroyed in Greek marina fire One firefighter has been hospitalised following a blaze that sank three vessels and damaged more in Marina Zeas…

Image Credit: Hellenic Coast Guard

An inferno broke out at Marina Zeas yesterday evening (Thursday, 1st August) involving several yachts and a commercial tourist vessel, prompting a large-scale emergency response. The Fifth Port Department of Zea at the Central Port Authority of Piraeus was alerted to the incident and immediately dispatched officers from the Hellenic Coast Guard to the scene.

The blaze ignited on a Maltese-flagged vessel moored at the stern. The fire then quickly spread to three adjacent vessels—two also registered under the Maltese flag and one under the British flag—despite initial attempts by the marina staff to contain it.

The fire service mobilised an immediate response, with 26 firefighters on-site utilising ten vehicles, supported by a firefighting vessel and four tugboats. The Coast Guard said the fire was particularly challenging to control due to the proximity of the vessels and the intensity of the flames.

Three Coast Guard patrol boats were also deployed to facilitate the evacuation of eleven individuals trapped in the dock. These people, unable to return to the marina due to thick smoke and heat, were safely rescued and transported to a secure area within the harbour.

According to the Coast Guard, the British-flagged yacht managed to manoeuvre away from the scene, although it sustained substantial damage to its stern. Unfortunately, the other three other vessels were heavily damaged and eventually sank at their berths.

In response to the fire and potential environmental hazards, the Port Authority deployed a floating anti-pollution barrier to mitigate the risk of further marine pollution from fuel and debris. The area around Marina Zeas was cordoned off to facilitate the emergency response and protect public safety.

During the firefighting efforts, one firefighter suffered from respiratory problems and fainted. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment and is expected to recover fully.

The fire was completely extinguished by the early hours of this morning (Friday 2nd August), with no further injuries reported.

The Fifth Port Department of Zea Marina of the Central Port Authority of Piraeus has subsequently launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, as the incident raises significant concerns regarding safety protocols and preventive measures at the marina.

Εκδήλωση πυρκαγιάς σε σκάφη στη μαρίνα Ζέαςhttps://t.co/l8fClGEIqf pic.twitter.com/NgWCCHGyKZ — ΛΙΜΕΝΙΚΟ ΣΩΜΑ (@HCoastGuard) August 2, 2024

