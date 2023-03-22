RV Petrel in major dry dock incident Several injuries have been reported after high winds left the vessel at a 45-degree angle at Imperial Dock in Leith…

RV Petrel, a 76m research vessel owned by the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen appears to have been blown over in the hardstand at Imperial Dock in Leith after high winds in Edinburgh. Several injuries have been reported, with two crew members missing at this time.

Image credit: @Tomafc83 via twitter

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting Police Scotland in responding to a major incident at Imperial Dry Dock in Edinburgh.

“At around 9.30am, Coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were sent to the scene. This is a multi-agency response, with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue also in attendance.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 0829 hours today to attend an incident in Leith. “We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team, three paramedic response units and one patient transport vehicle.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding. Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday, 22 March, 2023 and officers remain at the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access."

