MB92 secures America's Cup partnership The superyacht refit and repair facility will offer services to yachts attending the 37th edition of the America's Cup in Barcelona this year…

MB92 Barcelona has been appointed by the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Event Authority (ACE) and BWA Yachting as the “preferred shipyard partner” for superyachts attending the regatta between 22nd August and 27th October this year.

Under the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Superyacht Programme (ACSY) managed by BWA Yachting, MB92 Barcelona will offer a full suite of services for superyachts participating in this renowned global sailing event. These services include continuous technical support and close collaboration with ACE Barcelona and BWA Yachting.

“The Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup is now into the final stage of preparation and it is shaping up to be a spectacular event,” says Leslie Ryan, Event Director, ACE Barcelona. “The event has already attracted more superyachts than any other previous event and now having the added facilities and berthing spaces at MB92 ensures that we have the premier facilities to meet the needs of our visiting yachts, owners and their guests. We are delighted to have MB92 join the programme as the ‘Preferred Shipyard Partner’ to the 2024 America’s Cup.”

“Welcoming MB92 to the Louis Vuitton AC37 Superyacht Programme is a significant milestone for us,” adds Antonella Della Pietra, Managing Partner of BWA Yachting Spain and Project Manager of the Louis Vuitton AC37 Superyacht Programme. “Their inclusion allows us to offer a wider array of berth solutions to the attending yachts. Given the high demand, this partnership ensures that we can meet the needs of our clients with greater efficiency and excellence.”

Situated in the heart of Barcelona, the MB92 superyacht refit and repair facility serves as the base for the New York Yacht Club American Magic America’s Cup challenger team. It boasts one of the world’s largest superyacht shiplifts, capable of lifting vessels up to 115 metres in length. With additional docking facilities, MB92 can host up to three of the largest yachts in the world simultaneously.

This capability, combined with a five-year investment strategy focused on environmental sustainability, including the recent launch of the "Refit for the Future!" service, highlights MB92's efforts in promoting service quality and environmental stewardship.

We recognise the profound impact this will have on Barcelona and are proud to contribute to an important new chapter in the rich maritime heritage of our city,” explains Txema Rubio, Commercial Director of MB92 Group.

“Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and support to the superyacht community, and we are excited to offer clients something new and exclusive during the regatta. Understanding the specific requirements of superyacht owners and their teams during such a prestigious event, we are committed to exceeding their expectations with our specialised services.”

