M/Y Thanuja – rebuild or new build? Classification society recognises 50-metre refit as equivalent to a new build…

A rebuild is inherently more intricate than new construction, as it introduces constraints in many fields: design, engineering and also manufacturing. From a design point of view, the resulting challenge is to find the delicate balance between the new and the old elements.

Originally built in 2012 by Concept Marine in Turkey as M/Y Greyzone, the superyacht underwent an extensive rebuild at Serenity Yacht. The overhaul included stripping the vessel to bare metal, extending the stern and aft decks, and upgrading the flybridge, resulting in an increase in volume from 380gt to 440gt, and from 38 to 50 metres.

German design and engineering firm iYacht GmbH, was responsible for the exterior design and naval architecture. Udo A. Hafner, CEO of iYacht GmbH, explains: “M/Y Thanuja initially began as a simple refit but quickly evolved into a major conversion.”

iYacht's proposal encompassed a new galley, a substantial overhaul of the foredeck, the addition of a jacuzzi on the flybridge, and an extension to the stern bathing platform. A large Z-lift was to be implemented, which gave the opportunity to completely redesign the beach club. This area’s redesign was a key element in transforming the vessel into a superyacht with a modern aesthetic.

The technical spaces underwent a complete reconstruction: a new engine room, new bow and stern thrusters, along with the installation of new pipes, cabling, engines and generators. Internally, the superyacht underwent a transformation with the complete replacement of the teak decking, as well as the introduction of new interior and exterior furniture.

The resulting refit of this older vessel into a 50-metre superyacht that adheres to North European standards led the classification society to recognise the rebuild as equivalent to a new build.

