MB92 Group and Pinmar collaborate to tackle plastic waste Acting on goals set in their sustainability reports, MB92 Group and Pinmar have created their own recycling capability…

Following the publication of their annual sustainability report, MB92 and Pinmar (part of GYG Ltd) have commissioned a state-of-the-art 200m2 plastic recycling centre in the port of Barcelona. The centre will feature a modular system from KITECH Recycling Solutions, creating the capacity to process over 100 tons of waste plastic each year.

Being slightly ahead of the industry curve, MB92 embarked on a comprehensive 12-month research project involving leading recycling consultants, materials experts, and equipment manufacturers. This initiative demonstrates what can be accomplished when resources are focused on impactful improvements and underscores the significant benefits of collaboration. Marc Hervás, MB92 Group Sustainability Manager, highlights, “This recycling centre initiative exemplifies how collaboration can foster positive solutions. We are eager to observe its performance and share the results and plans for an ambitious second project phase.”

One reason this much research was needed was that paint contamination would render plastic unsuitable for recycling. Technological advances now mean that infrared filtration and physical manipulation can be used to clean the materials, ready for recycling. The additional environmental benefit of these particular technologies is that they are waterless and don’t involve any other chemicals.

The facility will produce shredded plastic flakes, which will then be used to manufacture new materials, thereby reducing the demand for raw materials and contributing to the circular economy. Hervás notes, “We are also actively engaging with local circular economy projects to upcycle and repurpose certain materials.” He further comments on the broad benefits of recycling, from reducing emissions and energy consumption to mitigating the negative impacts of raw material extraction and waste disposal.

Alongside this, there are several other benefits to be gained from recycling materials. Together with preventing additional impacts, such as emissions and energy consumption and other negative impacts from the raw material extraction, recycling also prevents impacts associated with the removal and disposal of this waste, and instead using energy and resources to make new materials instead.

Creating facilities like this is a key element of sustainable development, as many places are limited by the facilities and capabilities of the local area. This is an example of a business being able to generate the capacity for more sustainable operations themselves. Hopefully, this and other similar activities in shipyards will act as proof that generating these developments and capacity to improve operations is possible. However, recycling is just one part of the waste management improvements to be made to create a better impact. Some argue that it's better to reduce the waste generated in the first place. Hervás makes a comment relating to this: “We have focused significant attention on waste management over the last few years and have made real progress in areas such as waste classification, as well as identifying ways to extend the life of materials. For example, we have implemented a methodology to identify plastic protection for re-use, reducing consumption.”

While some may advocate for removing the plastic altogether, Millott commented that they "conducted extensive research to explore the different materials and options available to replace plastic tenting," which gave conclusive results: "When treated properly, plastic is a highly efficient material which can be used multiple times and provides the performance and safety characteristics required for the important superyacht refit projects MB92 and Pinmar undertake." However, he goes on to further emphasize the importance of managing the materials used during the refit process: "Having full visibility and control of the plastic lifecycle from beginning to end is key and provides transparency and accountability throughout the recycling process," further echoing the point made by Hervás on the organization's desire to be transparent as they work to improve their sustainability.

