New superyacht refit facility opens in Thailand Phuket Superyacht Shipyard, catering to boats destined for Southeast Asia, now offers an expanded range of services…

Over 1,600 kilometres of coastline are embraced by the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, boasting thousands of islands, pristine white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters and spectacular coral reefs. Additionally, the distinctive landscape of Phang Nga Karst, the renowned Phi Phi Islands and the striking Koh Chang National Park with its 50 islands contribute to the region’s allure. Combined with a tropical climate, these make Southeast Asia one of the most fascinating destinations for sailing in the world.



For this reason, two investors – Warawan Nganthavee and Ditapong Thitadilok – have established one of the major refit centres in Phuket, Phuket Superyacht Shipyard. The chosen location is strategic, situated in an area protected from monsoons and the open sea, and close to major marinas already frequented by large yachts.

“The aim is to cater to yachts up to 60 metres,” says Giorgio Campini, owner of Tecnopool and partner of Phuket Superyacht Shipyard. “Our objective is to uphold European-level refit quality standards, overseen by European management. We aim to attract yachts from the Maldives and tap into the Singapore catchment area, which already boasts several yacht infrastructures, offering top-notch services and serving as a hub for Southeast Asia, which currently lacks extensive yachting infrastructure. The shareholders have shown faith in this project and have made substantial investments to establish the first major refit centre in the Phuket area.”

Giorgio Campini, Tecnopool owner and Phuket Superyacht Shipyard partner

It’s well known that yacht owners are constantly seeking new routes and destinations to explore, especially given the challenging macroeconomic situation in Eastern Europe and the Israel-Gaza conflict. Many vessels currently in the Maldives or returning from Asian destinations are hesitant to navigate through the Red Sea to reach the Mediterranean for the summer season, as the route is considered too dangerous at present. Consequently, there’s little choice but to remain in the South Asian countries, possibly undertaking refit work on their vessels in locations with thriving upscale tourism development.

“Our approach is to deliver specialised craftsmanship through collaboration with Italian and European firms, aided by Dario Greco, who serves as our technical consultant on site,” adds Campini. “Our role involves cultivating client relationships by adhering to our standards throughout the process: from quotation and contracting to insurance and client communication.”

