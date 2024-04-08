MB92 Group enhances digital services offering The refit specialists have continued their advancements in digitalisation with a client platform aimed at streamlining operations and data…

MB92 Group has launched ‘The Bridge by MB92’ in its latest digitalisation development. Designed to streamline operations and consolidate crucial project data, the digital client platform offers clients heightened control over their ongoing projects, enabling remote access for project stakeholders.

“Drawing from over three decades of project management expertise and a deep understanding of our client’s needs, we opted to develop this platform in-house rather than relying on off-the-shelf solutions,” says Rubén Carmona, Director of I.T. & Digitalisation at MB92 Group. “By consolidating project management tools into a single, user-friendly interface, we aim to further optimise project performance, ensuring peace of mind for our clients.”

Developed over the past two years and following a stringent testing phase with input from clients, the client portal is a core development in the company’s ongoing commitment to service improvement through digitalisation, with users already claiming the service shows “great promise”.

The Bridge by MB92 also plays a crucial role in enhancing collaboration between projects managed across MB92 Group’s Barcelona and La Ciotat shipyards.

“We have been using The Bridge over the last 12 months on our projects at both MB92 shipyards and at first, were hesitant about another platform,” says Dean Smith, Director at Hampshire Marine. “However, we quickly realised that all the contract data was in one place for us to review, and the logging of accepted works versus quoted or pending allowed better evaluation of the project workload and budget performance.”

The platform currently includes features such as real-time monitoring of project progress and budgeting, seamless request and acceptance of quotations, centralised project-related communications, notifications, and messages, as well as a simplified process for registering warranty claims.

Plans are already underway to introduce new functions in the future.

