Marina Port Vell - in the heart of Barcelona Uniquely located in the centre of this iconic city, Marina Port Vell is the perfect destination in the Western Mediterranean…

Marina Port Vell is a world-class marina for superyachts perfectly located in the heart of Barcelona. Originally built during the 1992 Olympic Games, it has now assumed a strategic role for the city and provides a major boost to the Catalan coast as one of the first marinas in Spain to specialize in the superyacht sector.

A popular superyacht homeport and the perfect summer destination, set between the cruising grounds of the Western Mediterranean and the Caribbean, Marina Port Vell has in recent years witnessed a major shift in the traditional cruising patterns. Marina Port Vell is the premium Superyacht facility offering over 150 berths and one of the world’s longest quays (440m), which makes it an ideal destination for the mooring of superyachts up to 190m.

Marina Port Vell and Barcelona’s popularity has enabled the showcasing of prolific worldwide industry events at the marina, including the MYBA Charter Show, The Superyacht Show from LYBRA and the Salón Náutico Internacional de Barcelona. It is also the venue of choice for many brands synonymous with quality and excellence such as Maserati, Lamborghini and Aston Martin as well as high-end retailers including Montblanc and Jo Malone.

The Gallery - Marina Port Vell

The Marina is a well-established nautical hub bringing together multiple industry-related companies to offer guests the best services in award winning buildings such as The Gallery, designed by architecture practice, SCOB Architects. A 24-hour serviced space which takes design and lifestyle inspiration from the surrounding superyachts within the marina and the sea.

Marina Port Vell continues to grow in popularity during the summer as the Mediterranean’s leading Superyacht Marina and is well established as a favourite winter home port destination. Run by a team of highly qualified professionals to provide the service levels required for effective running and management for these renowned 70m plus superyachts. In September 2021 a new €20 million investment plan was agreed upon, involving the remodelling of the marina to enhance its capacity and strengthen its specialised ad hoc services for 30m plus vessels, creating 23 new berths for vessels with a length of up to 70m.

The Gallery Hall – Marina Port Vell

Thanks to this new configuration, the marina will boast 55 berths for superyachts, a figure that will increase up to 65 in periods of high occupancy to accommodate the sought after winter berthing demands and the growing popularity of visiting superyachts in high season summer. The plan includes the remodelling of different spaces within the marina, such as; reconfiguring the marina basin, a landscaping project and installation of a new bunkering system. Additionally, a sustainability Master Plan has been introduced to ensure that the marina continues to be a sustainable, safe and innovative infrastructure providing quality services.

Barcelona has established itself as the most important city in the Western Mediterranean. An Iconic and vibrant cosmopolitan city, known for its year-round good weather, culture and gastronomy attracting talent, creativity, and innovation with an offering of an array of world leading activities and attractions within the city and on Marina Port Vells doorstep.

Renowned for its fantastic gastronomic options, Barcelona boasts 30 plus Michelin Star restaurants, and a luxurious first-rate shopping district housing iconic buildings such as La Pedrera and Casa Batlló. Barcelona also has the unique advantage of being home to the only Superyacht Marina in the Mediterranean located within a city, only a 5-minute walk into the town centre and nearby beaches. A short drive to the stunning Costa Brava or a 2-hour drive to Europe’s prime ski resorts in the Pyrenees mountains makes Barcelona and Marina Port Vell the perfect destination.

Profile links

Marina Port Vell

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.