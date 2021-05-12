In an unprecedented time for the yachting industry, it’s vital to work with professionals who have the utmost experience and knowledge of the region where your yacht is cruising. For owners, crew, and management companies, one of the industry’s go-to companies in Spanish waters is Evolution Yacht Agents. Founded in 2010, the team of 45 individuals has over two decades of experience in the yachting industry, and provides a bespoke range of services that are customised for each client.



Evolution offers assistance to crew and vessels that span the entirety of Spain’s waters, including Gibraltar. The team are a go-to resource for any enquiries related to the somewhat complex Spanish tax regulations and customs procedures. There are several individuals on the team who specialise in the organisation of anchorage, ships spares in transit, yacht clearance and immigration, transit visas, tax and regulation advice. Furthermore, legal advice and assistance of customs issues such as navigational laws, clearance, spares import and export, charter regulations advice, TPA (temporary importation) and much more is available 24-hours a day.



Evolution offers a wide range of yacht services to ensure that all cruising in Spanish waters is simple and efficient. A result of many contacts at marinas throughout Spain, berth reservation and provision supplies can be easily arranged by the Evolution team. Upon arrival, in all major Spanish ports Evolution can assist with provisioning, concierge, deck and engineering parts, customs, logistics, and local contractors.



The travel restrictions and global lockdown regulations of 2020 had a huge impact on the yachting market throughout the world. “The Spanish charter market decreased last year by over 58% (when compared 2019)... but we expect to recover to the same levels within a couple of seasons. We are closely tracking all the superyachts entering Spain at the moment and we are thrilled to see that the market is moving fast towards its recuperation,” remarks Guillermo Garcia, marketing manager for Evolution.



And as the market recalibrates to the new reality of COVID-19, it’s vital for owners, crew and guests to have a complete picture of the restrictions and requirements for entry into each Spanish port. “We have adjusted not only our services, but also our way of working. Adaptability to the market is something Evolution puts as a priority and we have certainly been tested in this respect in the past year!” adds Kerry Allerton, operations manager. “We continue to offer the same services as before but have found that what captains and crew need and want mostly is to be constantly updated of restrictions, changes and regulations that affect their operations both directly and indirectly.”



Looking ahead to 2021, the Evolution Yachts team will continue to build on its established reputation as an excellent resource for crew. “We want to go one step further and be able to advise our clients not only in the bureaucratic procedures that affect the yacht and the crew in relation to their relationship with the maritime authorities and state, but also offer technical advice in the different mandatory regulations,” says Miquel À. Lliteras, business development manager.



Evolution operates permanent offices in Palma, Barcelona, Ibiza, Tarragona and Valencia, and covers a vast array of other popular territories with its trusted network of subagents (including Malaga, Cadiz, Canary Islands, Cartagena or Menorca). Visit their website for further details on their range of services.

