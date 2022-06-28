MB92 La Ciotat wins 20 year dry dock tender Long-term commitment to 200m dry dock facility comes with plans for significant investment…

MB92 La Ciotat announces that it has won the tender for the occupation of the 200-metre dry dock and related areas in the La Ciotat shipyard. MB92 has carried out 44 projects in the dry dock since 2017. Ben Mennem, CEO of MB92 La Ciotat, commented: “We are delighted with this decision which will allow us to consolidate our position as France’s leading refitter and to undertake major investments to further develop our business, a development which will continue to integrate respect for people and the planet.

According to MB92, this new 20-year occupancy agreement will allow the shipyard to undertake numerous investments, totalling close to €20 million. These investments will be largely focused on infrastructure improvements, reduction of environmental impacts and worker safety. By the end of 2022, the company will have invested more than €60 million alongside La Ciotat Shipyards in their development since 2017, including €45 million from the MB92 Group for the 4300t shiplift which will be launched in September 2022. The new facility will be able to accommodate 6 to 7 yachts up to 115m.

MB92 La Ciotat’s workforce has been growing since 2017, a progression that is directly linked to the dry dock operation,” explains Jean-Marc Bolinger, CEO of the MB92 Group. “The continuity of its use and the launch of the 4300t lift in September will enable us to continue to develop activity on the site, both within MB92 and for subcontracting companies, the majority of which are local businesses.”

According to a statement released by MB92, about 70% of the turnover allocated to subcontractors each year concerns La Ciotat and South of France-based companies. Consequently, the development of the shipyard will contribute to improving the skill-base of the region’s maritime industry.

Pepe García-Aubert, Chairman of the MB92 Group, concludes: “MB92 La Ciotat is firmly rooted locally, with deep ties to the sea and a strong maritime heritage. Being able to offer career opportunities to young talent and working alongside local training organisations will help to strengthen this link with our traditions and encourage the professionalisation of our sector. The development of the site represents great prospects for all, bringing a lasting positive impact to the town and the region as a whole.”

