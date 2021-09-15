Marina Port Vell announces €20 million infrastructure investment Development designed to increase capacity for large superyachts and service proposition …

As highlighted in a recent statement to the media, the plan includes reconfiguring the marina basin, landscaping, and installing a new bunkering system. The development demonstrates that Marina Port Vell is focusing on a greater level of large vessel specialisation and is part of Marina Port Vell’s Susstainibity Master Plan and brand positioning re-launch in July 2021.

Ignacio Erroz, director-general of Marina Port Vell Barcelona, affirmed that the new positioning and the associated investment project is "intended to strengthen further Barcelona’s status as a leading destination for superyachts" and further, "to commit to greater specialisation in offering quality services to our clients, based on four strategic areas: sustainability, growth, innovation and competitiveness." Marina Port Vell has also affirmed that the aims are shared with the Port of Barcelona, Europe’s Blue Economy and the city of Barcelona.

The remodelling of the marina basin will convert small vessel berths to increase superyacht capacity, allowing for a further 23 berths for vessels up to 70m. The timeframe for these works has been estimated at eight months and consists primarily of removing the floating structures at Pontoons A and B and the Sota Muralla quay to make room for the reconfiguration of mooring lines.

The development also includes a landscaping project to create more green space across 17,000 square meters at Sota Muralla, Dipòsit, Barceloneta, España and Rellotge quays. The project also allows for the renovation and enlargement of existing paving and the reconfiguration of vehicle lanes, areas for pedestrians, and parking spaces. As a part of the sustainability initiative, new rapid charging points for electric vehicles will be installed.

Additionally, a new bunkering system will be installed, consisting of a pump system and 510 metres of piping, implemented at the Barceloneta and Rellotge quays and on Pontoon C. Four diesel oil tanks with a capacity of 160,000 litres will be reconditioned, and ten refuelling points connected to the diesel oil thrust pipe will be installed.

Finally, the marina will implement a Sustainability Plan, aiming to make the future of Marina Port Vell sustainable, safe and innovative, in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which are also referred to in the Strategic Plan of the Port of Barcelona, and the goals of the city of Barcelona itself. Marina Port Vell has also pledged its commitment to the Port of Barcelona, the city and its surroundings by improving rail access to the Port of Barcelona utilizing the Financial Fund for Port-Land Accessibility.

