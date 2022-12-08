Limassol Marina - The perfect winter destination? The first and largest superyacht marina in Cyprus is the ideal winter destination for superyacht crew…

Limassol Marina, which is located near the southern tip of Cyprus, is arguably the perfect destination for superyachts looking for a place to stay during the winter. Not only does it have the warmest winter climate in Europe, but its subtropical-Mediterranean weather means yachties get to experience an extended season which stretches from early April to the tail end of November.

Obvious geographical advantages aside, the state-of-the-art marina also features some of the best facilities in the world. The marina has won various industry awards for its industry-leading services and facilities, combined with its environmental management credentials. The location boasts an array of amenities that have been designed with the sole purpose of appealing to superyacht owners and their crew. This gem of the Eastern Mediterranean has raised the bar when it comes to accommodating superyachts - which explains why it has become the favoured stop-over of those transiting the Suez Canal and a winter port for those seeking easy access to the central med’s cruising.

The Marina has been designed specifically with crew in mind. For those crew members looking for a bit of well-being and self-care, they can take the buggy to the Sanctum Spa and fitness centre located right on the waterfront. The spa offers a complete range of treatments and massages to help you relax and unwind whilst the nearby fitness club provides state-of-the-art equipment for those looking to stay in shape.

The wealth of activities on offer extends far beyond the Marina. The city of Limassol is the most vibrant city in Cyprus due to its young, cosmopolitan population and the many exciting bars and restaurants that can be found along its palm-lined strip, thriving all year round. The city centre, which is just a few minutes away from the Marina, offers the best of both worlds for travellers. The history of Limassol is fascinating, and there are numerous ancient landmarks and relics that date back to the 12th century spread across the city’s squares and promenades. And for those who prefer to venture further afield, the Troodos mountain range is just a short car ride away and offers incredible views of the island and all of the outdoor adventure an natural beauty you could hope for.

Ensuring that crew are never far from experiencing the famous Cypriot hospitality, the marina run a calendar of events and activities all year round to ensure that the community of superyacht crew feel at home. From the legendary sunset barbeque parties on the marina’s helipad, to happy hours, mixology workshops and wine tasting trips to the vineyards in the foothills of Troodos mountains, a cold drink after a hard day’s work is never difficult to come by. For those of a more active persuasion, 5-a-side football, circuits classes, scuba diving trips and mountain biking are all crew favourites on the activity programme.

As a 21st-century marina, the team behind Limassol Marina take great pride in championing sustainable projects throughout the year. It has been a Blue Flag marina since 2016 and was one of the first marinas in Europe with International Clean Accreditation. As well as the Marina's ongoing incentive “Going Green Together” there are also a number of other green initiatives running throughout the year that crew and owners can take part in such as beach clean-ups and “Clean the sea with your SUP” activities. There will also be a wide variety of exciting events taking place over the winter including boat shows and regattas - to see the full list of what's on at Limassol Marina visit here.

The 650-berth marina also provides crew members and guests with some great discounts and offers throughout the various facilities of the Marina. It is no wonder why Limassol Marina has quickly earned its place as a crew favourite, but perhaps their greatest achievement, is the successful development of Limassol as a yachting hub for the region, in an undiscovered destination that is now making waves across the industry. If you would like to find out more and book a winter stay at Limassol Marina this winter visit their website here…

