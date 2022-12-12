Last villas and apartments on the sea for sale at Limassol Marina With limited properties remaining, it is your last chance to secure a piece of the most sought-after destination in the Med…

The award-winning Limassol Marina in Cyprus is offering the last opportunities to prospective property buyers to live a luxury lifestyle on the sea. With a very limited number of ready-to-move-in properties available for sale within the impressive marina development, this is the final chance to own a home at the most prestigious address in Cyprus and be a part of this thriving year-round destination in the heart of the country’s most vibrant and international city.

So far, the residential project has attracted some of the region’s most discerning, high-end buyers and seen unprecedented property sales across its unique apartments and villas, with more than 88% of the apartments and 96% of the villas already sold. Time is now running out for those wanting to become residents of this integrated and secure community, with the high-quality services and facilities of a five-star resort, including high-end retail and dining options, first-class spa and gym, sandy beach and beach bar and yacht berthing facilities.

Characterised by innovative architectural ingenuity, the property development spans the Castle Residences and Island Villas. Castle Residences consists of apartments and duplexes with uninterrupted views of the sea, marina and the coastal city of Limassol. Set on a private island accessible by a bridge, it is a secluded haven surrounded by water and just a stone’s throw from all the services and facilities the marina has to offer. Island Villas are a community of three and four-bedroom villas with private berths for yachts up to 20m at the end of the garden. All residents benefit from 24-hour security, property management, concierge and rental services. Prices for the remaining apartments at Castle Residences start from €2,6 million, while prices for the available villas with private berths start from €3,9 million.

For the lucky few who are able to secure one of the remaining properties, it is an exclusive opportunity to be a part of one of Cyprus’ greatest success stories. With construction starting in 2010, the completion of this landmark €400 million integrated projects has been realised with the recent delivery of its final phase apartments at Castle Residences, representing a ground-breaking achievement for the island and the city of Limassol. The development remains one of the island’s most iconic projects due to its size, location and innovation while maintaining the unique architectural style of the city’s adjacent old town.

What has emerged is a world-class superyacht marina experience, including 650 berths for yachts up to 110m in length, combined with industry-leading services and facilities where the latest technologies and environmental best practices are provided by the dedicated team of marina professionals. The social hub of the city’s central coastal promenade, the marina’s choice of exclusive restaurants, lounge bars, cafes, luxury boutiques and stores offer residents and locals an atmosphere like no other. Delivering an unrivalled, on-the-sea dining and shopping experience, and a vibrant repertoire of cultural events, exhibitions, and concerts is what makes Limassol Marina one of the most popular year-round destinations in the region.

Overcoming many challenges on its exhilarating journey to completion, Limassol Marina’s vision of becoming one of the most exciting destinations in the Med has been transformed into a commercial and residential reality. The remaining properties are the last opportunity to be part of this thriving superyacht destination and live a luxury lifestyle on the sea.

Profile links

Limassol Marina

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.