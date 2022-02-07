Limassol Marina: A hotspot for crew The leading marina in Cyprus, Limassol unveils its packed social and event programme for visiting crew…

Limassol Marina is emerging as the go-to destination for many yachts in Europe. Located in southern Cyprus with facilities for superyachts up to 110m, the marina also boasts an array of social events and activities for those who choose to berth there. The marina understands the importance of crew happiness and wellbeing during their stay at Limassol – something that is especially important for those there for extended periods of time.

Last year, Limassol welcomed 42.62m S/Y Skorpios to the marina for the yacht and her crew to rest ahead of a busy sailing season. Captain Pepe Ribes shared his compliments on the marina and why he chose to berth there: “Limassol Marina has very good facilities and is flexible enough to provide any help or support that the boat needs during our stay here. The marina has very deep berths, which are very rarely found in the Mediterranean. Limassol has also been a pleasant surprise for the crew as the marina has a big variety of restaurants and services for them to enjoy after work.”

Crew facilities and events are often what set one marina apart from another. Each year, the social events at Limassol encourage crewmembers and industry professionals to relax, enjoy the stunning surroundings and take a break after a long day. The calendar for 2022 is bursting with activities, a few of which we highlight here:

Barbeque Sunsets

Limassol is the leading superyacht marina in Cyprus and therefore offers a chance for foreign crew to immerse themselves in the local culture. This communal meal offers visiting crew an opportunity to enjoy traditional Cypriot dishes. A huge success since its launch, barbeque sunsets are some of the most popular evenings in the marina.

Clean the Sea with your SUP

The programme of events at Limassol is also conscious of the environmental impact of yachts and is working to encourage visiting crew to take part in eco-friendly initiatives. Under the slogan “Going Green Together” participants are encouraged to take their stand-up paddleboard along the coast of Limassol and gather plastic and ocean debris. Following this, all crew enjoy an event at the Gazebo Beach Bar within Limassol’s Marina.

Hiking the Troodos Mountains

While staying at Limassol Marina, crew have the exciting option to explore the Troodos Mountains – the highest mountain range in Cyprus. A perfect option for individuals who love the outdoors, many trips are organised to take in the natural beauty of the region on day-long hikes, which typically conclude at a local restaurant to taste traditional Cypriot dishes.

Music under the stars

Magical open-air concerts are held under the stars at the Limassol Marina Square. Crew can take advantage of the warm evenings as they watch an intimate concert with local performers, singers and musical guests.

Limassol Boat Show

Crew should also look out for the upcoming Limassol Boat Show in May 2022, which will bring together exhibitors, crew and industry professionals from all over the world to experience the marina.

Limassol Marina understands the importance of crew welfare and their happiness while at a marina. The plethora of activities and events that take place throughout the year provides something for everyone and cements Limassol as a top marina destination for superyachts throughout the year.

