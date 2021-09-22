Lift Emotion expands Lift Emotion under goes period of expansion…

Lift Emotion outlines its growth

Lift Emotion, an elevator specialist for yachting and high end private houses, has undertaken a period of expansion.



The firm has enlarged its assembly facility, allowing for a higher quality of pre-assembly and increasing the assembly hall to 20x30x12 metres.



Its glass elevators can now be assembled, including glass and protection, for quick lowering into the vessel reducing installation time.



Within its elevators, Lift Emotion utilises a belt drive system which is unique for the yachting world. Hydraulic and drum drives are more commonly used which, according to Lift Emotion, are not the best solutions. Instead the firm has eliminated ropes and placed all technical parts such as guide rails, safety gears, and travel cables inside two pillars. Another advantage of the system is the need for less space for machinery in the vessel



During the Monaco Yacht Show Lift Emotion will have a 3D drawing at its booth showing the latest drive system for glass elevators.

