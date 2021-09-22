ARROW MONACO Announces Major Rebrand ARROW MONACO Announces Major Rebrand at the Monaco Yacht Show…

Arrow Monaco shares a business update

ARROW MONACO (previously Arrow Services Monaco), the independent superyacht management and construction company, is delighted to announce the completion of its rebranding, coinciding with the reboot of the Monaco Yacht Show.

Now approaching its 25th anniversary, ARROW's rebrand comes at a time of major expansion for the company, which has experienced a year of growth, an increasing number of yachts under management, and a major expansion of its team of specialists.

The ARROW MONACO identity has been developed to reflect the modern and fresh approach to yachting that the business embodies, whilst staying connected to the rich heritage and hands-on experience at the heart of our company culture.

Yerin Hobson, CEO, said “Our business is all about people, connections and trust – hence our most important skills will always be listening and understanding, before reacting in the best interest of our clients.”

The firm will be at the Monaco Yacht Show from 22nd to 25th of September at Quai L’Hirondelle, Stand QH4.

