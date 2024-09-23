IMM to lead Refit Advisory Group at MYS
IMM’s Refit Advisory Group, guided by yacht captains, aims to improve superyacht refit services, with the full report to be released in November…
IMM will host the first meeting of the Refit Advisory Group this week at the Monaco Yacht Show to review the findings from the Group’s initial study. The initiative was launched by the refit specialists to explore how refit centres can better serve owners, with guidance and advice from experienced large yacht captains.
“As superyacht professionals, we have a duty to always put the owner first and to work towards making our offer more tailored to the owner’s true needs in the changing market,” explains Norina Edelman, CEO of IMM.
“It is an interesting and important exercise to circle back to the captains of large yachts and ask how we are doing collectively as Refit Centers around the world and where we need to improve.”
In its first year, the Refit Advisory Group has examined how the global large yacht refit and repair services can be enhanced. The results of this initial study will be presented privately to a select group of captains and owners’ representatives in Monte Carlo.
The upcoming Refit Advisory Group 2024 Report will focus on both facilities and services. Captains provided valuable insights into the key factors influencing yard selection and identified essential onsite technical facilities. The report will cover opinions on haul-out options, evolving security demands, and the importance of crew facilities.
IMM plans to release the full report in November, making it available to all superyacht professionals, with the ultimate goal of improving yacht refit services to better meet the needs of owners, and will feature in part of the upcoming Superyacht Report: Refit Edition.
We will continue to provide updates on the initiative as it unfolds in Monaco.
