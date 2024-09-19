How to improve the image of yachting On 26 September, the Yacht Club de Monaco will host its traditional Captains Meeting with more than 120 experienced captains in attendance…

Next Thursday morning, on 26 September, the Yacht Club de Monaco will host its traditional Captains Meeting with more than 120 experienced captains in attendance. Places are limited, but definitely worth getting a seat secured.

This year’s theme is hugely topical and timely: “How to Improve the Image of Yachting”, with a series of discussions and keynotes, moderated by Martin Redmayne, Chairman of The Superyacht Group. This will be a candid exploration of the impact of accidents, incidents, environmentalists and how our market is perceived and portrayed.

The programme has brought together an expert mix of experienced captains, all of whom have a clear understanding of what our image is and how we can protect and develop a more positive narrative. However, the meeting will kick off with an inspiration talk by yacht owner Mr Anil Thadani exploring the real image of yachting from an owner’s perspective. After all, there are hundreds of owners doing very interesting things and going to unique places and, more importantly, applying a philanthropic element to their asset use.

The positive storytelling and unique insights that exist across our market are often ignored by protest groups or broadsheet media, which often look to point fingers and lay blame to the yachting sector. The time has come to discuss the narrative and engagement that is urgently required – to tell the world what we’re doing and what impact we have on the world that is positive and intelligent. Environmental and ocean-based science, economic contributions to regional and remote communities, education programmes and skills development are all aspects of our industry that are often overlooked.

The conversations at this year’s Captains Meeting are going to focus on the good and the positive, while at the same time exploring how we can mitigate and manage the negative.

If you would like to register your seat in the room at Yacht Club de Monaco and share your views and opinions with an expert and experienced peer group, complete this brief form online https://form.jotform.com/242353632499362 or send a mail to assistantsuperyachts@ycm.org

If you have an opinion on “How we can improve the Image of Yachting” make sure you clear your agenda next Thursday and have your say.

