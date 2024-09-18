The Magnificent Seven in Monaco The Editor-in-Chief’s top seven picks from this year’s Yacht Show…

Having reviewed the various superyachts on display at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show and still receiving constant updates from brokers and shipyards detailing their fleets on display or at anchor, I’ve been trying to sift through the couple of hundred assets to find the yachts I’m most excited about this year.

Obviously, there are still yachts to be announced and the list often changes for various reasons, such as it’s been sold, or technical issues or change of heart by the owner, but I arrived at my magnificent seven and wanted to share my thoughts on why these specific projects are both exciting and definitely worth the trip to this year’s yacht show. They are in no particular order and all have their unique aspects that intrigue or interest me.

Special One / Royal Huisman – Berth EO9

Having spent time on the water, game fishing and more importantly spent several visits to Royal Huisman’s shipyard in Vollenhove, any chance to step on board a brand-new Huisman is always worth the time. Superb quality and great people.

Sea Wolf X / Rossinavi – Berth SO3

Having never been a huge fan of catamarans, for a variety of reasons, but missing the chance to visit the radical M/Y This Is It last year, I’m interested to get on board and see what the fuss is all about.

SP110 / Sanlorenzo – Berth S22

There are two things I love about Sanlorenzo, their brand image and their CEO; both are brave and dynamic. And when I saw the lines, the layout and the concept of the new SP110, my mouth watered as to me, this is almost perfection.

Azimut Magellan 30m – Azimut – Berth EO2

I was drawn to this slightly retro, pocket superyacht for its elegant profile, it’s very non-Azimut, and it displays a gentlemanly charm, a yacht to explore the coves and bays of the Med in a calm and relaxed style. I’m intrigued to see if the vibe on board reflects my perception.

BGM 75 – Bluegame Yachts – Berth E01

I fell in love with the Bluegame range when Max Perotti rescued the brand and added it to his portfolio, now alongside Nautor Swan and Sanlorenzo, a fleet of beautiful yachts. Santella, the brains behind Bluegame, has a brilliant nautical mind and a clear understanding of how to enjoy life at sea and I’m intrigued to see how this catamaran from the same creative mind has evolved.

Wally WHY200 – Wally Yachts – Berth H29

Anything with Luca Bassani’s name attached has always excited me, not only from a design perspective, but from the intelligence and logic that is constantly applied to the ergonomics, lines, performance and function. They are always just so smart and typically just make sense – and make you ask, why hasn’t this been done before?

Kismet – Lürssen – Berth RO3

Having read recent comments and reports on this leviathan, highlighting its vastness, its opulence and its magnificence, it has to be on the list, just out of complete curiosity. Understanding the owner’s personal taste and his high-profile style, you can understand the evolution of this huge addition to the fleet, but I wonder if this is one of those projects that is at the end of an era of excess. Just being able to step on board and observe the incredible attention detail and craftsmanship employed by hundreds of artisans is always worth the tour, even if the interior may not be to your taste.

This snapshot of my magnificent seven is a highlight of what’s worth seeing this year at Monaco Yacht Show. Obviously, there are numerous other yachts and projects on display and what makes this show work is the various categories of yacht available to view, but it needs a good broker or advisor to make sure your time is efficient and effective. After all, a good tour of a yacht takes up to a couple of hours and then you need a cold drink and a sit down.

To all buyers and advisers planning your trip next week, good luck.

