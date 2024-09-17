The sustainable superyacht show A glimpse into the future of superyachting with more energy-efficient, greener and cleaner solutions on show than ever before…

Imagine walking around this year’s Monaco Yacht Show with a smart, switched on, next-generation client who is all about green and clean tech …. Well, it’s fair to say that there’s a perfect combination of sustainable yachts, sailing yachts, second-hand yachts and green or smart tech on display this year.

From brand-new builds to clean energy systems, from teak alternatives to great platforms for future-proofed rebuilds, from batteries to technology experts, you could spend a couple of days really thinking about a next-generation project. There are smart design studios like Vripack and Lateral, which would be worth connecting with, and then the smart minds at Feadship, Lürssen, Benetti or Sanlorenzo have invested heavily in energy-efficient and clean superyachts. Combine this with a meeting with the various Class societies like RINA, DNV and Lloyd's and you’ll start to build a picture of what’s possible.

Integrate this with the brains at Siemens Energy, the team at Water Revolution Foundation and the likes of ABB or MTU Rolls-Royce, not to mention some of the new fuel people like Deasyl and Natpower H, and you can build a platform of reduced energy consumption and low impact.

It will be interesting to watch how the buying audience and their advisers engage with the vast array of sustainability solutions this year, as the Monaco Yacht Show has made it a key part of their strategy. With so many second-hand yachts on display, the opportunity to buy something that maybe ten years old and then explore how to future-proof it should be an exciting proposition for the next generation of clients, as it’s becoming more logical to upgrade the energy systems and actually look to reduce the impact and save costs through low-energy configurations.

We should make this a new challenge for the market, perhaps linked to projects like Sea Index from YCM or the YETI from Water Revolution Foundation, where owners and their teams are inspired to show case smarter cleaner projects in the future ­– where rewards, benefits and discounts may be part of the Show’s programme. Just imagine, the cleaner and greener the yacht, the more benefits they get as an exhibitor, a higher profile, lower cost and more focus. After all, while it’s not mandatory yet or regulated in such a way that you feel obliged to make these investments in new technology, surely we can explore ways to encourage the next generations of buyers or even existing owners to measure themselves against each other, not by length or gross tonnage but by levels of impact or investment in innovation.

We’ve seen Feadship and Lürssen take the lead in smart technology investments and bold statements about the race to highly reduced impact and seen Max Perotti, CEO of Sanlorenzo, who has made it his personal mission to demonstrate how lean and clean his fleet can become. Of all the yachts on display, I cannot wait to see his latest personal smart superyacht project ALMAX, which deserves full recognition and rewards. No doubt she will make a clean sweep at the various award programmes in the coming months. Bravo Max!

https://www.monacoyachtshow.com/en

Profile links

ABB Marine and Ports

Feadship

Azimut Benetti

Lürssen

DNV

MTU - A Rolls-Royce Solution

Monaco Yacht Show

Vripack

Lateral Naval Architects

Water Revolution Foundation

Yacht Club de Monaco

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.