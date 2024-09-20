Shadowcat to present Catfish at the Monaco Yacht Show Shadowcat will introduce its latest concept in Monte Carlo, featuring submersibles, a helicopter pad and advanced expedition capabilities…

Shadowcat is set to introduce its latest model, Catfish, at the Monaco Yacht Show next week. The vessel is designed for expeditions, combining superyacht accommodation with capabilities for demanding oceanic operations.

Catfish is built to accommodate ten guests and nineteen crew members. It features the capacity to carry a 61-foot sportfish, three Pascoe International tenders, the AVA 660/7 Triton submersible and an EC135 helicopter housed in a certified pad and hangar. The design includes commercial-grade offshore davit and crane technology, as well as foldable decks to manage its range of equipment.

Constructed from aluminium, the catamaran hull aims to provide a lightweight and fuel-efficient platform, with a top speed of 21 knots and a cruising range of 5,000 nautical miles at 14 knots. The vessel is engineered to operate in seas with waves up to 1.5 metres, maintaining a roll of six degrees and a pitch of three degrees, which Shadowcat claims offers greater stability compared to traditional monohull vessels.

The interior of Catfish, designed in collaboration with T. Fotiadis of T.Fotiadis Design, includes spaces such as a “Mariner’s Den” with a fold-out balcony, a lounge with a gyroscopic pool table, a bar, and a glass-enclosed submersible garage.

Shadowcat’s introduction of Catfish coincides with a growing interest in support vessels that also provide a level of comfort you find on a mothership. The vessel’s ability to deploy equipment quickly and safely without the need for ballast transfer is highlighted as a key feature, enhancing operational efficiency.

The company will present the vessel at booth AL14 in the Quai Albert Tent.

