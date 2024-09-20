Feadship launches resale initiative Feadship has launched Feadship Resale, aiming to provide direct support for yacht resales, moving beyond the traditional reliance on broker referrals…

Feadship has introduced Feadship Resale, a new initiative designed to formalise the shipyard's involvement in the resale of its vessels.

Historically, Feadship owners looking to sell their yachts have turned to the shipyard for advice, which typically involved connecting them with trusted brokers. This new initiative aims to enhance that process by providing a more organised and direct service, allowing Feadship to play a more active role in the resale process.

“At Feadship, we believe that the relationship with our yachts extends far beyond delivery,” says Arjen van Elk, Feadship Resale Manager.

“Our unparalleled understanding of these vessels, combined with a lifelong commitment to our owners, positions us uniquely to offer a level of service that no one else can. We bring immense value to the brokerage table, thanks to our direct access to archives, the craftsmen who built the yachts, and the engineers who designed them.”

Van Elk continues to explain that Feadship Resale will work in close partnership with the brokerage community, providing brokers with access to its archives, craftsmen, and engineers involved in the building and design of each yacht.

As Feadship continues to consolidate more processes beyond yacht construction, the core objective remains to ensure that every sale is conducted with the expertise and care that aligns with Feadship’s reputation. This initiative is not merely about facilitating sales but also about protecting the long-term investments of Feadship owners.

Feadship Resale builds upon the shipyard’s ongoing commitment to its yachts after construction, complementing the Feadship Refit & Services department established in 2018 to maintain the pedigree of the Feadship fleet.

The initiative is already managing listings for several notable yachts, including the 84-metre Savannah and the 55-metre Somnium, which will be available for private viewings during the Monaco Yacht Show.

