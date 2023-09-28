ARES Shipyard launches into yachting The Turkish boatbuilder has announced the official launch of ARES Yachts at the Monaco Yacht Show 2023…

ARES Shipyard has unveiled its new superyacht brand at the Monaco Yacht Show 2023, ARES Yachts. The Antalya, Türkiye-based shipbuilder will predominantly focus on the construction of custom yachts in the 50m to 90m segment.

“We have already been recognised as being both Türkiye's fastest-growing company and its largest exporter of military and commercial vehicles. This makes it the perfect time for us to expand our offering and show the superyacht industry what we are capable of,” says Kerim Kalafatoğlu, Chairman, ARES Shipyard.

Whilst ARES Shipyard was originally founded in 2006 by the Kalafatoğlu family, the new ARES Yachts brand will undertake full custom projects above 500 GT and up to 90m. The shipyard has four hangars and a dedicated furniture factory for its new endeavour.

The yacht builder's launch was officially announced at the Monaco Yacht Show, but it already has several yachts under construction, including the 50m motor yacht Spitfire, built in collaboration with Lateral Naval Architects and Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

ARES Yachts also has 54m Project Atlas with Hot Lab (part of the Viken Group) in the pipeline and 61m steel hulled cruising ketch Simena currently in build with Taka Yacht Design and Design Unlimited. The vessel’s delivery is scheduled for December 2024.

“Whether it’s a sleek and modern superyacht or a majestic ocean explorer, we aim to redefine what is possible on the big blue,” adds Kalafatoğlu.

Profile links

Bannenberg & Rowell Design

Design Unlimited

Monaco Yacht Show

Hot Lab

Taka Yacht Design

Lateral Naval Architects

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.