Mengi Yay delivers Reverie The Turkish shipyard has completed the delivery of the latest yacht from its Virtus series…

Mengi Yay Yachts has delivered 39m Reverie to its new owners after successful sea trials in Istanbul. The yacht was designed by Trieste-based VYD Studio and engineered in collaboration with Ginton Naval Architecture.

Similar to the 44m and 47m models, Reverie utilises its 9m width to create spacious living quarters, despite its shorter body. At the head of the main deck sits the master suite and study, with the suites on the lower desk capable of hosting up to 12 guests.

The yacht is powered by twin CAT engines with a cruising speed of 12 knots and 2200NM. It also features a high voltage electrical system that allows it to operate in “silent mode” for extended periods of time.

