A rising star in Turkey Begum Yachting stakes its claim as a premium superyacht agent and full-service centre in Turkey…

The superyacht industry has long been dominated by European shipyards, but a new player is emerging on the scene: Turkey. With a rich maritime heritage and a growing reputation for quality craftsmanship, Turkey is becoming an increasingly popular choice for superyacht construction.

One company at the forefront of this rise is Begüm Yachting, which recently announced the building of its 32m motoryacht Lady Luna. SuperyachtNews explores the Turkish superyacht building market and the full services provided by Begüm Yachting.

“There is a saying that the end of every road leads home,” says Begum Doğulu CEO and founder of Begum Yachting. “As a company, we see everyone visiting our country as our guests, always welcoming them with this view and every time they come back, we greet them by saying that ‘The end of your road brought you back to your home’.”

Begum Doğulu CEO and founder of Begum Yachting

Turkey’s strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, coupled with its stunning coastline, has long attracted yachting enthusiasts. However, in recent years, the country has also been making a name for itself in superyacht building. With a skilled workforce, cost-effective labour and high-quality materials, Turkey is now a strong contender in the market. Additionally, the country’s commitment to investing in infrastructure and promoting its maritime industry has played a significant role in attracting international clients.

With 25 years of experience in the yachting sector and 100 per cent Turkish capital, Begüm Yachting is a prime example of Turkey’s dedication to customer satisfaction. The company’s philosophy is rooted in the deep tradition of Turkish hospitality and kindness, treating every guest as a cherished visitor to their country.

Begüm Yachting has evolved into an integrated company offering a wide range of services to its clients, from agency services and shipyard facilities to provisioning, shipping, travel agency, aviation and hotel management. This comprehensive approach allows the company to provide seamless, efficient and secure service to their clients, meeting all their needs under one roof.

The 32m motoryacht Lady Luna (renderings pictured above) will be a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail that defines Begüm Yachting’s approach. Combining luxury and cutting-edge technology, this exquisite yacht is set to elevate the yachting experience for its future owner.

With a focus on innovation and a dynamic team, Begüm Yachting constantly pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the yachting industry. By embracing technology and striving for continuous improvement, the company ensures its clients receive the highest level of service.

Begüm Yachting's commitment to excellence extends to its presence in key Turkish ports, including Istanbul, Kusadasi, Bodrum, Marmaris, Gocek and Antalya. Clients can easily access Begüm Yachting’s services, either online or by contacting the company directly.

Turkey’s emergence as a rising star in the superyacht building market is a testament to the country’s dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. Begüm Yachting, with its stunning Lady Luna project and comprehensive range of services, exemplifies the spirit of Turkish hospitality and the pursuit of excellence. As the industry continues to grow, the world can expect to see more exceptional superyachts emerging from Turkey’s skilled shipyard.



Profile links

BEGUM YACHTING - Exclusive Yacht Agent

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.