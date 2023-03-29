Turquoise Yachts launches NB69 The 75m motor yacht has hit the water in Turkey, with a six further yachts under construction …

Turquoise Yachts announces the successful launch of NB69, Infinite Jest, on the 27th of March 2023.

With recently delivered 53m Jewels, Turquoise now has six yachts currently under construction including the 87m Vento and the 79m Toro.



The Steel and Aluminium Infinite Jest has exterior design by Vallicelli & Yacht Design and is on schedule for delivery in the second quarter of 2023 following sea trials. Turquoise collaborated on this project for the first time with interior designer Sinot.

Infinite Jest has a calculated volume of 1680GT and its twin Caterpillar mains will achieve a cruising speed of around 17 knots. It has been built under a Cayamn flag and with Lloyd's Register.

The yacht features a large full-beam beach club with shell doors on either side which convert into extended platforms to the sea. There is a central tender garage that gives access to a full-length 10.2m limousine tender as well as to the multi-purpose guest tender, rescue/crew tender and several jet skis.





