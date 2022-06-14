Winch Design reveal renderings of 112m Beach Explorer The 112m Beach Explorer has been revealed by Winch Design and is inspired by water sports and diving…

The concept for Beach Explorer was first released in 2016 by Winch Design – who are also going to be offering an 85m model. The interior design for the 112m concept was inspired by the owner’s passion for diving and water sports. The superyacht has a variety of different features such as an outdoor cinema, a beach club, ICE class capability, and a unique storage space for an 18m dive boat as well as a compression chamber. In theory, guests will be able to learn how to dive without ever leaving the superyacht.

The total capacity on board is a maximum of 22 guests with 2 ‘VVIP’ cabins, 5 VIP cabins, 3 guest/staff twin cabins and finally 1 owner’s cabin. The spacious owner’s deck also allows for single deck living. A forward-facing owner’s room with a walk-in wardrobe and whirlpool leads out onto the helipad which can accommodate an Airbus EC-135. The interior is defined by light and natural materials with strong accents of blue and green.

The 10m deck pool is surrounded by a stone fire-pit, games tables and sunken BBQ and bar with views out over the ocean. On the top deck a forward-facing gym is a spa and hammam.

The Beach Explorer is powered by diesel-electric propulsion engines that allow for a quieter and more energy efficient journey.

