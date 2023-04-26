Wally Yachts launches custom Wally101 Wally Yachts has expanded its fleet of sailing yachts with the launch of the wally101 Full Custom…

The launch took place on April 22nd in Marina di Ravenna. Drawing inspiration from the successful Wallycento box-rule design, the wally101 Full Custom aims to combine the performance of a maxi racer with the comfort of a cruising yacht.

“Following Baron D, Nahita and the Wally 144 Full Custom of the last few years, this is the 48th full-carbon sailing superyacht built by Wally, continuing the company’s remarkable contribution to the advancement of sailing design and technology,” says Stefano de Vivo, Wally Managing Director. “Launching a fully custom 101-footer is a great milestone for us, which demonstrates once again the ability of Wally and Ferretti Group to always place themselves at the forefront, even in the competitive market of sailing superyachts".

“I’m extremely proud of the results achieved with the wally101 Full Custom. The lightship displacement is just 55 tons, almost 15% less than yachts of similar size and configuration, and with 40% of the total weight placed in the keel”, adds Luca Bassani, Wally Founder and Chief Designer. “This achievement is accomplished thanks to the latest carbon fibre technology pioneered and developed over the years by Wally, using a high-tech sandwich composite with pre-preg carbon fibre”.

Naval architecture for the wally101 Full Custom comes from Judel/Vrolijk & Co., while Wally's sailing design team, led by Luca Bassani and Studio Santa Maria Magnolfi, contributed to the exterior and interior design. The yacht features the Wally Enhanced Hydraulic System, which utilizes multiple hydraulic pumps for faster sail handling. Its lifting keel increases the draft from 4.70m to 6.80m for increased upwind performance.

Profile links

Wally

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.