 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - Wally Yachts launches custom Wally101

By SuperyachtNews

Wally Yachts launches custom Wally101

Wally Yachts has expanded its fleet of sailing yachts with the launch of the wally101 Full Custom…

The launch took place on April 22nd in Marina di Ravenna. Drawing inspiration from the successful Wallycento box-rule design, the wally101 Full Custom aims to combine the performance of a maxi racer with the comfort of a cruising yacht.

“Following Baron D, Nahita and the Wally 144 Full Custom of the last few years, this is the 48th full-carbon sailing superyacht built by Wally, continuing the company’s remarkable contribution to the advancement of sailing design and technology,” says Stefano de Vivo, Wally Managing Director. “Launching a fully custom 101-footer is a great milestone for us, which demonstrates once again the ability of Wally and Ferretti Group to always place themselves at the forefront, even in the competitive market of sailing superyachts".

“I’m extremely proud of the results achieved with the wally101 Full Custom. The lightship displacement is just 55 tons, almost 15% less than yachts of similar size and configuration, and with 40% of the total weight placed in the keel”, adds Luca Bassani, Wally Founder and Chief Designer. “This achievement is accomplished thanks to the latest carbon fibre technology pioneered and developed over the years by Wally, using a high-tech sandwich composite with pre-preg carbon fibre”.

Naval architecture for the wally101 Full Custom comes from Judel/Vrolijk & Co., while Wally's sailing design team, led by Luca Bassani and Studio Santa Maria Magnolfi, contributed to the exterior and interior design. The yacht features the Wally Enhanced Hydraulic System, which utilizes multiple hydraulic pumps for faster sail handling. Its lifting keel increases the draft from 4.70m to 6.80m for increased upwind performance.

 

 

Profile links

Wally

Join the discussion

Wally Yachts launches custom Wally101

34515

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for Lusben launches M/Y Vianne

Lusben launches M/Y Vianne

M/Y Vianne, formerly Tommy, sees its technical launch after an extensive refit at Lusben’s Livorno Yard

Fleet

Image for First look: SW96 Nyumba

First look: SW96 Nyumba

Following the launch of the SW96 Nyumba, Massimo Gino of Nauta Design explores the smart custom philosophy

Fleet

Image for TISG presents Genesis fleet

TISG presents Genesis fleet

The Italian Sea Group (TISG) unveils its upcoming Perini Navi fleet one year after the acquisition of the brand 

Fleet

Image for YARE 2023 readies for launch

YARE 2023 readies for launch

The event is set to take place between the 15th and 17th of March

Crew

Image for YARE returns with 'Yachting Week'

YARE returns with 'Yachting Week'

A dynamic few days in Tuscany will showcase the Italian superyacht industry and see the return of The Superyacht Captains' Forum

Business

Image for Superyacht Cup Palma 2023 opens for business

Superyacht Cup Palma 2023 opens for business

The Superyacht Cup Palma, established in 1996, is the longest-running superyacht regatta in Europe  

Owner

Related news

Lusben launches M/Y Vianne

5 days ago

First look: SW96 Nyumba

1 month ago

TISG presents Genesis fleet

1 month ago

YARE 2023 readies for launch

2 months ago

YARE returns with 'Yachting Week'

2 months ago

Superyacht Cup Palma 2023 opens for business

3 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on