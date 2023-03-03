YARE returns with 'Yachting Week' A dynamic few days in Tuscany will showcase the Italian superyacht industry and see the return of The Superyacht Captains' Forum…

YARE (Yachting Aftersales and Refit Experience announces an extended week-long event to showcase the Livorno-La Spezia nautical district, the largest Superyacht production hub in Italy. Well established as the key event in the region, YARE, organised by NAVIGO, is an interactive week that promotes the Italian nautical industry's infrastructure development, services and product innovations.

The 2023 edition will see a range of events across Tuscany and Liguria from 11 to 18 March. The heart of the week will see YARE, in combination with SEATEC/COMPOTEC, welcoming captains and key stakeholders from across the industry for The Superyacht Captains Forum, and a dynamic few days of shipyard tours, keynote speeches, networking and social functions.

Continuing a long-standing partnership, The Superyacht Forum Live – Captains Edition, is also returning to Viareggio. The Superyacht Group team will be on hand for another few days in the heartland of the Italian Superyacht Industry to learn, share ideas and network. The Superyacht Forum Live – Captains Edition will commence on 16 March with keynotes, workshops and rapid-fire pitching scenarios.

The Superyacht Captains' Forum is a prestigious event that brings together captains of superyachts, industry experts, and other stakeholders to discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities in the superyacht industry. The event is an excellent opportunity for captains to network, share knowledge and insights, and learn about the latest innovations and technologies.

The'B2B Meet the Captains' (seen above) is one of the best-known and most effective business events in the sector, connecting international captains of yachts over 24 metres with Italian and foreign companies, shipyards, and service providers.

The RINA Captains' Awards will also return as a technical recognition of the professionalism and competence of captains in the superyacht industry. The awards recognise excellence in safety, environmental performance, and innovation, among other categories.

YARE 2023 will also include the presentation of the new nautical season via the 'Experience the freedom; Discover Tuscany sea and lands', set in the main ports of the Consorzio Marine della Toscana network and Mirabello Flute from 11 to 14 March. The unique tender-specific floating show will see daily sea trials and demonstrations.

The YARE/SEATEC Gala Dinner is also planned with guests and local authorities in attendance. The dinner aims to bring together international captains, Italian and international companies, and other key stakeholders in the yachting industry to network and discuss the latest trends and innovations in the sector.

YARE is organised by NAVIGO, one of the main service centres in Europe for the innovation and development of the nautical sector, and supported by the Distretto Tecnologico per la Nautica e della Portualità Toscana.

