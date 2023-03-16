TISG presents Genesis fleet The Italian Sea Group (TISG) unveils its upcoming Perini Navi fleet one year after the acquisition of the brand …

Following their acquisition of Perini Navi for €80million, The Italian Sea Group has released the initial design renderings and delivery road map for its new 'Genesis fleet' which will consist of three sailing yacht models of 48, 56, and 77 meters.

“I am very proud of the new Perini Navi fleet and the progress made so far over the past year,” – commented Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group. “By transferring the comfort of motor yachts to sailing yachts, we have succeeded in creating a harmonious synergy between two worlds thanks to our already strong expertise, which has been strengthened and expanded through the Perini Navi acquisition."

The new 48m will be offered in two versions, regatta and cruise. The sail system handling system will be concentrated in the two command consoles that facilitate single-man control.

The 56m, Perini Navi’s most iconic sailing yacht, will be redesigned in collaboration with Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design, who will develop the naval platform and sail plan, as well as contribute to the styling of the exterior. The new sail plan, in full carbon, will use Perini Navi’s sail handling system.

The 77m will be the first platform to install the twin mast Falcon Rig, with a hydraulic control system. The new sailing yacht will be the first platform to have a full-size spa-beach club with folding terraces that are connected to the aft transom.

In addition to the Genesis fleet, TISG has four other Perini Navi-branded projects currently under construction. The aluminium sailing catamaran, Art Explora, is scheduled for delivery in August 2023.

A 60m ketch is scheduled for delivery in August 2024, and a 56m to follow in July 2025. The fourth project is a 48m sloop, with delivery in 2025. The Central Agency for this project has been assigned to U.S. broker Bruce Brakenhoff from Edmiston.

