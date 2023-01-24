Superyacht Cup Palma 2023 opens for business The Superyacht Cup Palma, established in 1996, is the longest-running superyacht regatta in Europe …

Over a dozen prospective entries have declared an interest in joining the superyacht festival with racing on the Bay of Palma, including a trio of J Class yachts. Alongside likely 2023 returnees Velsheda and Svea is Lionheart, last seen at SYC in 2014 when it took three race wins – including a dead heat finish – on the way to the top of a five-strong J Class fleet.

"It's been a while since we last raced at Superyacht Cup Palma but you never forget a great event with terrific sailing conditions, so we are all looking forward to a long overdue return visit," said Lionheart's skipper Toby Brand. "Having won the last time we were there we've clearly got a lot to live up to, but I know the owner and the crew can't wait for the challenge ­– not to mention the great social side ashore as well."

Lionheart's unusual history started in the 1930s originally as a Burgess and Stephens design which was not proceeded with, before finally seeing the light of day after being revisited by Hoek Design and launched in 2010. Along with Svea, Lionheart is a shining example of Hoek Design.

Other superyachts potentially returning – several for a second successive year – include Archelon, Pattoo and Kiboko 3, the latter pair only separated on countback at the top of a hard-fought Class A in 2022, with the 33m Pattoo edging the win. Meanwhile, Superyacht Cup Palma welcomes the prospect of greeting a first-timer in the shape of the Swan 100 Onyx (ex-Aquarius Alfa, Flying Dragon II).

"This will be a Superyacht Cup Palma baptism for Onyx, but an event we are all expecting will be one of the highlights of our season," said skipper Sam Forbes. "The regatta has a well-deserved reputation for delivering great racing and I have no doubt this will be another memorable year." Onyx faces the possibility of competing against a Nautor Swan stablemate Jasi (ex-Odin), a prospective SYC entry which has just successfully completed the 2023 RORC Transatlantic Race.

"As ever one of the pleasures of being involved with Superyacht Cup Palma as we go into its 27th year is welcoming newcomers and greeting old friends once again,"said SYC Event Director Kate Branagh."We are also delighted that we will be returning to our base at the prestigious Real Club Náutico de Palma, our long-standing race management partner."

Branagh also welcomed a new addition to the SYC family in the shape of the worldwide yacht management company Hill Robinson which is joining as a Silver Partner. "The Superyacht Cup Palma has earned an excellent reputation in the sailing world for gathering a rich array of the world’s premier sailing yachts to race head-to-head. Hill Robinson was forged by the founding partners, Nick and Niall’s passion for classic sailing yachts; a love for the sea that we still retain today. So, we are genuinely excited by this opportunity to be involved with this prestigious event," said Paul Cook, Chief Operating Officer of Hill Robinson.

