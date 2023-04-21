Lusben launches M/Y Vianne M/Y Vianne, Formerly Tommy, sees its technical launch after an extensive refit at Lusben's Livorno Yard…

The 51m (formerly Tommy), built by Benetti in 1995, has been relaunched and is now ready for sea trials. Vianne has undergone a comprehensive transformation, including a completely refurbished engine room and a revamped interior design. The refit was carried out by Lusben's team in collaboration with the new owner and Azimut|Benetti group interior design division Yachtique, who supervised the yacht's interiors.

The owner played an active role in the refit process, working with Lusben and Yachtique to make significant updates to the interior styling without compromising the original design. Major changes were made to the owner's cabin – comprising a suite, dressing room, study, and master bathroom – where the furnishings, marble, and wood elements were entirely revamped. Similar improvements were made to the guest area on the Lower Deck to enhance usability.

Vianne's engine room systems also received substantial upgrades, including the installation of zero-speed electric fin stabilizers by CMC Marine for high-performance and silent running, new generators and engines, and a new air conditioning system. These upgrades not only enhance comfort but also promote sustainability by significantly reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

The refit project posed a challenge for Lusben, as the owner added new requests throughout the process. Thanks to the expertise of Lusben's team and their skilled professionals, they managed to complete the extensive worklist in record time, which would typically require a year and a half.

Following the technical launch, sea trials will commence, and Vianne is scheduled for delivery to the owner at the end of May.

Profile links

Lusben

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.