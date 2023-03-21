First look: SW96 Nyumba Following the launch of the SW96 Nyumba, Massimo Gino of Nauta Design explores the smart custom philosophy…

The Southern Wind Shipyard unveiled the latest addition to its fleet, the SW96 Nyumba, in early 2023. This sloop was designed in accordance with the client's specifications and Southern Wind's "Smart Custom" philosophy. Massimo Gino, the co-founder of Nauta Design in Milan and longtime design partner of Southern Wind, shares insights into process.

“Although this is the fourth hull in the SW96 series, Nyumba is uniquely special,” begins Gino. “It is Southern Wind’s first yacht with hybrid electric propulsion engineered with BAE Systems to be compliant with IMO Tier III regulations. The sleek and simple lines of her GT deck configuration represent an important evolution of the GT deck concept we first introduced on the SW105 Taniwha.”

Image Credit: Rob Kamhoot

Massimo Gino explains that the client's vision for the yacht was a fast and efficient vessel that could be used for cruising around the world as well as participating in superyacht regattas. The sleek profile and uncluttered deck layout were essential requirements, and the deck equipment was ergonomically positioned for ease of use, guest safety, and comfort.

Image Credit: Rob Kamhoot

The carbon composite coachroof is a key design feature, integrated into the teak decking. The coamings that protect the guest cockpit are designed to serve as a covered conduit for the sheets from the winches as they pass forward, keeping the guest area clear of running rigging.

Image Credit: Giuliano Sargentini

Nyumba features three winches on each side, mounted on the teak coamings that double as convenient benches within easy reach of the helm positions. The aft deck is flush for safe operations under sail, and the transom folds down to reveal an 8.5-sqm swimming platform and a garage that can accommodate a 4.5m tender.

Image Credit: Giuliano Sargentini

“Nyumba is a Swahili word for “home” and the owners will be spending a lot of time aboard, so the interior had to be both comfortable and cosy,” says Gino. “The design is based on classic oiled teak veneers and specific pieces of fitted furniture, but the general styling was managed by the owners, choosing from the wide range of options in the Southern Wind palette of materials and colours.”

“Last but not least, the owner’s choice of dark grey for the hull and coachroof highlights the sophisticated simplicity of the exterior design and titanium deck hardware,” concludes Gino. “There is no cove stripe or waterline stripe and even the anti-fouling paint is the same shade of grey as the hull.”

