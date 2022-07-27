Wally introduces wallywind series This new range, from 34 to 46m, are designed for long range cruising, with the wallywind 110 due for completion in 2024 …

Wally has already begun on the first unit of the wallywind110, scheduled to be launched in May 2024, to be built with a full carbon hull and the Wally simplified sail handling system. The project again unites Wally with naval architecture by judel/vrolijk & co. The wallywind110 will be joined by the wallywind130 and 150.

GA wallywind110, standard configuration

“The wallywind110 is the equivalent of the Grand Touring car in the automotive world,” says Wally Managing Director Stefano de Vivo. “It is a very powerful yet smooth long-distance cruising machine – but one that could become a serious challenger in a race - if you felt so inclined. The boat is ideal for an experienced sailor, maybe someone who has had boats in the 60-80ft range and is now willing to make the jump to the 100ft size range to get the extra comforts.”

wallywind110

Founder and Chief Designer Luca Bassani confirms: “The 110 is a true hybrid because it offers the volumes and comforts of a deckhouse yacht, but with a flush-deck that offers the spirit and the performance of a racing boat. The raised bulwarks do the job of disguising the fact that this is a raised saloon yacht, with the engine room beneath the floor. That means all the advantages of the layout, without the compromised aesthetics.”

Along with the full carbon lay-up, there is a high-performance carbon rig and the choice of three keel types: a fixed 4.5m keel, a 3.95-6.10 m telescopic keel or a high-tech 4.50-6.80 m lifting keel, with a 40 per cent ballast to weight ratio.

wallywind110

Other technical features include the use of lightweight lithium-ion batteries and auxiliary equipment, multiple high-pressure hydraulic pumps for maximum redundancy, and a low-profile twin rudder set-up. The wallywind110 also features Wally’s underwater anchoring system and Magic Trim hydraulic system for the main and jib sheets.

The 80sqm cockpit is on a single level and fills the full beam of the boat, up to the deep bulwark, with no coaming. The layout is customisable, with seating and dining for up to 15 people, only the twin carbon wheels and the crew companionway are fixed. There are up to three further guest cabins, plus two more for crew and a further Captain’s cabin, and tender storage up to 4m.

