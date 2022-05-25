A look into the 62nd Genoa International Boat Show The 62nd Genoa International Boat Show will be bigger and better than ever before…

The Genoa International Boat Show, organised by I Saloni Nautici on behalf of Confindustria Nautica (Italian Marine Industry Association) has announced to the press that preparations are already well underway for the Show’s 62nd edition, which is scheduled to take place from the 22nd to the 27th of September this year. The industry proved through the global pandemic that events such as these are not vital to the health of the market, however, the success of yachting events since the lifting of restrictions has shown that there is still an appetite for network and collaboration.

The 62nd Genoa International Boat Show will feature 407 different companies. Confindustria Nautica highlighted that, compared with 2021, they have received 68 per cent more applications and will accommodate 92.1 per cent more moorings. The investment into the area totals 370 million euros, 290 of which have come from private investment. The general impact of the show from an economic standpoint is hugely significant - 2050 people will be employed over the five days and 1000 people will be employed directly through the organisation of the Genoa International Boat Show.

Below image credit: Google Earth

The last couple of years of events have been lacklustre to say the least, and attempts to digitise shows haven’t yet taken off. But what the pandemic did prove is that through targeted and efficient organisation, in full compliance with all health and safety rules, industry-leading exhibitors and visitors can be provided with a platform for positive discourse and b2b relations.

The development of Genoa’s Levante Waterfront project started in 2020 and is moving ahead according to schedule. By 2023 the entire area will offer a completely new layout – some of which was already visible during last year’s edition – that promises to be even more user-friendly. The space will be taken over entirely by the Genoa International Boat Show for its duration, helping to further boost the event’s status across Europe and the Mediterranean. The 62nd Genoa International Boat Show will once again follow the successful multi-specialist format with innovative services developed and tailored specifically to the five market segments the event represents: Yachts, Superyachts, the sailing world, Boating discovery, tech trade, and ‘living the sea’.

This year the yachts and superyacht segment will also feature a catamaran hub tailored to multihulls, as well as the super boat area tailored for ribs over 10 metres in length. Completing the range of attractions is the power village, a stylish space reserved for motorboats, and a relaxing space where visitors can enjoy the displays. The same area will host the VIP lounge, an exclusive hospitality venue enriched by partners from among the most prestigious luxury and lifestyle brands.

The sailing world segment of the boat show will aim to offer an all-encompassing view of the world of sailing, highlighting the innovations at the heart of a segment that never ceases to evolve in terms of design. Style, technology and safety are all key elements that drive a sailing sector fueled by the passion of its audience. Sailing world is where the latest boats, equipment, components and technical clothing take centre stage. The area provides onlookers with spaces dedicated specifically to relaxation and entertainment while combining the highest standards of efficiency and safety.

