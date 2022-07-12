Alia Yachts begins construction of 53m Alia Sea Club Building has commenced in Antalya, Turkey for the 53m Alia Sea Club expected to be delivered in 2023…

Alia Yachts in Antalya, Turkey, have started construction on the 53m Alia Sea Club. The 499GT yachts exterior design, which features a nearly vertical bow, was conceived by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture in the Netherlands.

“This new project is another glowing confirmation of our know-how and specific skills in building one-off, full custom yachts that are also designed to be fast, versatile and efficient," says Gökhan Çelik, President of Alia Yachts. “We are looking forward to working with Azure Yacht Design.”

“Our aim was to create a yacht able to carry a number of tenders and toys while keeping the onboard features of a superyacht,” says Onne Logger, Azure Yacht Design Director. “We developed the project from the conceptual phase in early 2021 and we’re now part of the owner’s team responsible for the exterior design, general layout and the overall project development.”

The steel and aluminium Alia Sea Club’s stand-out features include a large covered tender bay on the main deck, which will accommodate a 13-metre guest tender, an 8.2-metre crew tender, a submarine, two wave-runners, two sailing dinghies and two sailing catamarans.

Utility is the yacht’s primary vocation and a fully certified heli-deck and a 50m2 storage area on the lower deck, where an inflatable waterpark will be stored in addition to other toys.

Another area onboard is the water sports centre, a showroom space for storing diving gear equipment, sea-bobs, various surfboards and electric bicycles, where guests can prepare for their adventures. In addition, the yacht is equipped with two guest cabins, one large master cabin and relaxation areas. The yacht can accommodate up to 10 guests and 12 crew members.

Currently, under construction at Alia Yachts, delivery of the Alia Sea Club 53m is scheduled for the end of 2023, this represents a speedy build time of just 24 months for a vessel of this size.

