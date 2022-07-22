Francesco Struglia Design reveal interesting 50m trimaran concept Francesco Struglia Design has revealed a new 50m trimaran concept with an experimental layout…

Francesco Struglia Design has revealed a new 50m trimaran concept with an experimental layout derived from contemporary architectural concepts.

The concept has an LOA of 50m, a beam of 9.8m, and would feature twin MTU engines capable of achieving 4,500 nautical mile range at 10 knots.

Structurally, the body is composed of an external skin, which covers a reticular exoskeleton, the structure of which is in continuity with the hull with the bridges appearing as external elements, detached from the rest of the architecture.

The goal of using a main external structure, especially reticular, is to broaden the beam as much as possible, with the least possible use of material. This allows for ‘visual lightness’ and lower displacement.

The layout of the interior is relatively schematic, contrary to the unpredictable appearance of the superyacht. All the management areas, from the crew area to the galley, to the captain's cabin, wheelhouse and technical areas, are arranged in the forward portion of the boat.

This has been done to minimize the number of walkways, the waste of space, and to allow guests greater privacy while giving the crew a better working environment. The forward management area of the boat covers an indoor space of 200 square meters.

The owner's space is divided into an apartment that comprises 90 square meters arranged in the centre of the upper deck, it also features a private panoramic terrace with a Jacuzzi. The trimaran is set up to have 3 internal saloon areas. The main one, on the main deck, makes up 130 square meters, including the adjacent lobby. The ‘panoramic one’ on the upper deck features 75 square meters, and the ‘beach club’ will be 60 square meters.

