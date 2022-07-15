Mallorca-based design studio unveil 50m hybrid project BYD Group have collaborated with Atollvic Shipyard to build a 50m hybrid motoryacht…

The Mallorca-based yacht design studio BYD Group have unveiled a new superyacht project which has been created in collaboration with Atollvic Shipyard. The BYD 50 is a full hybrid propulsion system with azimuth thrusters, equipped with four diesel generators, and two fuel cells with a complete energy management system with a pack of batteries.

The 50-metre yacht will be able to run under different scenarios, either full diesel, fully electric (for a limited range, depending on the battery pack), with hydrogen, or with the combination of any of the above. All the power requirements for the yacht and hotel electronics are produced in the ‘power plant’ before being distributed. “It means that we increase the efficiency dramatically,” explained Tià Simó, principal architect at BYD.

The propulsion is done through azipod electric drives, and thanks to the advanced propulsion system and hull design, the BYD 50 can cruise autonomously for up to 5,500 nautical miles.

“The whole concept is based on very simple lines, which work perfectly with each other and define the design,”added Simó.“We are proposing a modern and elegant yacht, in line of the latest design tendencies, but with simplicity, that will last over the time, with simple harmonic and streamlined shapes, studied proportions, and large exterior social areas, and a very spacious beach club, with plenty of platforms to work spend the day on the water. We optimised the aerodynamics to reduce air drag and improve the overall efficiency of the yacht. She has a contained beam of 9.1m, in order to keep the boat slender, and we maximised the waterline length, all that to improve efficiency. A very important difference is that the yacht is studied and proposed to reduce emissions and gain energy efficiency.”

On the exterior, the yacht has five different areas. The beach club also acts as a garage and can fit a tender as long as 8.3 m, with two large side-folding platforms.

On deck one there is an exterior social area with a dining table for 12 and in the aft you can find a large pool that converts into a helipad, as well as a sunbathing and relaxation area. The guest areas consist of four cabins on the lower deck, including a VIP suite. The master is situated on the main deck and is equipped with a dressing room and a double bathroom.

The BYD 50 project has been created together with Atollvic Shipyard which is located in the estuary of Vigo in the North West of Spain. The shipyard is dedicated to building, refitting and repairing luxury yachts in steel or aluminium up to 75 metres in length. It is also part of Vicalsa Group, a company with over 50 years of shipbuilding experience.

