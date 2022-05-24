Overmarine launches fourth Mangusta Gransport 33 model The vessel will be delivered to its American owner in the next few weeks…

The fourth of Overmarine's Mangusta Gransport 33 line has hit the water. The Gransport range has proven successful for the Overmarine Group brand, with seven delivered since 2019, and a further six due by the end of next year. The vessel, named Project Pantelleria, was sold by Boomer Jousma and Vittoria Santarone who introduced the buyer on behalf of the Italian Yacht Group.

This 33m superyacht, the smallest of three Gransport offerings, has proven popular in the US market, with three of the four launched thus far belonging to American owners. “This is a best-in-class yacht, implementing features and solutions that are particularly valued in the US and that will allow her owner to enjoy the freedom granted by extremely versatile outdoor areas and an incredibly close contact with the sea, both in the Hamptons and in South Florida, where it will be moored”, says Mangusta President Americas Stefano Arlunno.

Following the Superyacht Groups’ recent visit to Overmarine’s Pisa facility, we have learnt that American customers make up roughly 80% of the group’s client base. It is believed a migration of UHNWI's from New York to Florida has driven growth in demand from the US. Therefore, moving forward, this market segment has become Overmarine’s primary focus.

The Gransport 33’s exterior lines have been pencilled by Alberto Mancini, in collaboration with the Shipyard’s Engineering Department. At the bow, guests can enjoy an infinity pool, whilst a 56sqrm sundeck provides ample space for relaxation.

Expansive space is emphasised throughout this model, with wide sliding doors connecting the salon with the exterior deck to create natural ventilation. This model specifically has a dining table right by this entrance to further this connection to the outer deck. The 40sqrm master stateroom, located on the main deck, features plenty of natural light.

A sea-level beach area towards the aft allows guests to be closer to the sea. Showers and a ladder with automatic handles allow for a seamless transition between water and vessel.

The Gransport 33 can accommodate up to 12 guests in five cabins, with five crew members in three cabins. It features four Volvo Penta D13 735kW engines, which combine to produce 4000hp. A range of 330 nautical miles can be achieved at cruising speeds of 21 knots, with a top speed of 25 knots. Fuel consumption is also low.

The above graph highlights Overmarine’s deliveries between 2015 and 2025 and their average LOA. Their Mangusta brand comprises 100% of its output. Over the past eight years, output has been steady with an average of four units delivered per year. There is evidence of growth for the yard, with eight units being delivered in 2021. The brand’s historic high is nine units, achieved in 2005, 2006, and 2007. This record is due to be broken in 2022 with 12 deliveries due, of which one has already been delivered and two have been launched. Average LOA has remained steady between 40-60m over the past 10 years. This length range remains the yard’s primary focus moving forwards.

